Hang a yellow ribbon to honor the 200 deaths from COVID-19

Hairston Funeral Home has felt the heavy impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on several levels.
Through the nature of their work, the staff members have comforted many local families on the loss of loved ones who have died from the disease. As an essential business, they had to respond to the pandemic immediately with all the standard safety measures — and much of that is quite expensive.
And, hitting home, the mother and the sister of one of the staff members died from COVID within two days of each other.
That’s why Hairston Funeral Home President Kerry Smith was the first person to hang a yellow ribbon on his company’s exterior, as a sign of support and comfort to those in the area who have had losses because of COVID-19.
The ribbon will let people “know that we are involved as well, and we need support as well,” Smith said. “It’s heartbreaking for all families.”
The present world has never seen anything like the death and devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, said the Rev Tyler Millner of Morning Star Holy Church, who developed the yellow ribbon campaign.
Just look at the numbers: There haven been more than 7,000 deaths across Virginia, and 200 of them have been in the West Piedmont Health District. And 126 of those were residents of Martinsville and Henry County.
Those families who have lost loved ones are suffering, and they need to know they are supported in their grief, he said. A bright yellow ribbon gives that sign.
“We as a community ought to express some care and support for the families who have lost loved ones,” he said “It should be done community-wide,” as opposed from just one church or organization.
He was prompted to action after reading a recent edition of the Bulletin, which had articles on high numbers of deaths from the pandemic plus the deaths of the Revs. Lew Bennett of First Baptist Church in Bassett and Green Moore of St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Axton.
It prompted him to think, “There needs to be some public expression,” not necessarily any big event, but by little reminders everywhere “as a way to say that we stand with you, we feel your hurt, and we feel your loss. … There ought to be something in the public space,” Millner said.
On top of the tragedy of the deaths is the sadness of hospital patients not being able to have visitors, he said: “When you think you can’t be there – they have to expire alone – certainly, we have not expected anything like this. It must be a terrible loss to the family.”
He had approached Martinsville City Council to request the matter be handled on a wide scale, “but for whatever reason they seem to be immobile” on the matter, he said, so “I moved into the public space.”
It was appropriate that the funeral home president be the first person to hang the yellow ribbon, Millner said.
“Dealing with COVID-19 has been a big challenge for me and my workers,” Smith said. “I feel like the funeral home has not gotten to recognition it deserves about the dangers we're dealing with on a daily basis with people coming in and out of our facility, plus the deceased …
“It has been more people dying because of this. We haven’t experienced that outpour … we pray that the vaccine will slow things down. It’s a hard time right now.”
