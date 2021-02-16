Hang a yellow ribbon to honor the 200 deaths from COVID-19

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Those families who have lost loved ones are suffering, and they need to know they are supported in their grief, he said. A bright yellow ribbon gives that sign.

“We as a community ought to express some care and support for the families who have lost loved ones,” he said “It should be done community-wide,” as opposed from just one church or organization.

He was prompted to action after reading a recent edition of the Bulletin, which had articles on high numbers of deaths from the pandemic plus the deaths of the Revs. Lew Bennett of First Baptist Church in Bassett and Green Moore of St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Axton.

It prompted him to think, “There needs to be some public expression,” not necessarily any big event, but by little reminders everywhere “as a way to say that we stand with you, we feel your hurt, and we feel your loss. … There ought to be something in the public space,” Millner said.

On top of the tragedy of the deaths is the sadness of hospital patients not being able to have visitors, he said: “When you think you can’t be there – they have to expire alone – certainly, we have not expected anything like this. It must be a terrible loss to the family.”