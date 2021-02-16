 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hang a yellow ribbon to honor the 200 deaths from COVID-19
0 comments
editor's pick topical top story

Hang a yellow ribbon to honor the 200 deaths from COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}

Hairston Funeral Home has felt the heavy impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on several levels.

Through the nature of their work, the staff members have comforted many local families on the loss of loved ones who have died from the disease. As an essential business, they had to respond to the pandemic immediately with all the standard safety measures — and much of that is quite expensive.

And, hitting home, the mother and the sister of one of the staff members died from COVID within two days of each other.

That’s why Hairston Funeral Home President Kerry Smith was the first person to hang a yellow ribbon on his company’s exterior, as a sign of support and comfort to those in the area who have had losses because of COVID-19.

The ribbon will let people “know that we are involved as well, and we need support as well,” Smith said. “It’s heartbreaking for all families.”

The present world has never seen anything like the death and devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, said the Rev Tyler Millner of Morning Star Holy Church, who developed the yellow ribbon campaign.

Just look at the numbers: There haven been more than 7,000 deaths across Virginia, and 200 of them have been in the West Piedmont Health District. And 126 of those were residents of Martinsville and Henry County.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Those families who have lost loved ones are suffering, and they need to know they are supported in their grief, he said. A bright yellow ribbon gives that sign.

“We as a community ought to express some care and support for the families who have lost loved ones,” he said “It should be done community-wide,” as opposed from just one church or organization.

He was prompted to action after reading a recent edition of the Bulletin, which had articles on high numbers of deaths from the pandemic plus the deaths of the Revs. Lew Bennett of First Baptist Church in Bassett and Green Moore of St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Axton.

It prompted him to think, “There needs to be some public expression,” not necessarily any big event, but by little reminders everywhere “as a way to say that we stand with you, we feel your hurt, and we feel your loss. … There ought to be something in the public space,” Millner said.

On top of the tragedy of the deaths is the sadness of hospital patients not being able to have visitors, he said: “When you think you can’t be there – they have to expire alone – certainly, we have not expected anything like this. It must be a terrible loss to the family.”

He had approached Martinsville City Council to request the matter be handled on a wide scale, “but for whatever reason they seem to be immobile” on the matter, he said, so “I moved into the public space.”

It was appropriate that the funeral home president be the first person to hang the yellow ribbon, Millner said.

“Dealing with COVID-19 has been a big challenge for me and my workers,” Smith said. “I feel like the funeral home has not gotten to recognition it deserves about the dangers we're dealing with on a daily basis with people coming in and out of our facility, plus the deceased …

“It has been more people dying because of this. We haven’t experienced that outpour … we pray that the vaccine will slow things down. It’s a hard time right now.”

Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com

No deaths but new cases rise

There were no new deaths reported Tuesday in the West Piedmont Health District, but there were 44 new cases of COVID-19 and four new hospitalizations, pushing that total to more than 600.

The 44 cases are slightly above the 7-day rolling average (42) and, even though significantly higher than the 12 reported Monday, they represent the continuation of a downward trend.

On Monday Henry County was a statistical anomaly, with only one new case, but the county offset that Tuesday with 31 and two hospitalizations.

Today's oddity is Martinsville, which had zeroes in every category.

Patrick County had seven new cases, and Franklin County had six. Each had a hospitalization.

The positivity rate of tests in the district is now at 13.3%, which is higher than it was on Feb. 9 (12.4%) and includes about 1,300 new tests. The state average is 9.1%.

Since the pandemic began last March, there now have been 10,307 cases, with 602 hospitalizations and 200 deaths. Statewide the Virginia Department of Health reports 553,308 cases, 7,037 deaths -- up by 21 since Monday – and 23,042 hospitalizations.

Henry County has had 4,070 cases, with 270 hospitalizations and 83 deaths. Martinsville has had 1,467 cases, with 124 hospitalizations and 43 deaths. Patrick County has had 1,160 cases including 88 hospitalizations and 32 deaths. Franklin County has had 3,610 cases, 120 hospitalizations and 42 deaths.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How will your stimulus check impact your taxes?

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert