Artistic guitars and otherworldly tintype photographs in the “Hanging Tree Guitars” exhibit at Piedmont Arts harken to days gone by.

A mixture of two artists’ work made up the Freeman Vines “Hanging Tree Guitars” exhibit. Vines’ guitars and additional art pieces are displayed along with tintype photographs by Timothy Duffy.

Vines is an artist, musician and spiritual philosopher from Fountain, North Carolina, and his art transforms materials from forgotten landscapes into guitars.

Those items include pieces from tobacco barns, mule troughs and radio parts. Vines’ hand-crafted guitars are each “seasoned down to the grain by the echoes of its past life,” Piedmont Arts Executive Director Heidi Pinkston said.

Vines and Duffy, a photographer and folklorist, met in 2015, and Duffy ended up documenting Vines’ guitars and life story. The photographs he took are displayed along with Vines’ guitars.

“We’re proud of Freeman and he’s making a difference in the whole community,” Duffy said. “The music in his family has been passed down orally for 400 years, so it’s just an amazing tradition” that Duffy wanted to document.

Duffy said that tintype photography was the perfect type of photography to document Vines’ life and work because it “suspends time” so that the viewer doesn’t know whether the subject is modern or ancient.

Tintype photography is when the image is done by putting an image onto a thin sheet of metal or iron that is coated with dark lacquer or enamel.

“I think it’s the perfect way to document Freeman’s body of work because … when it’s [Vines’ art] finished, its already antique,” Duffy said. “So I wanted a medium that could counter that.”

The Hanging Tree Guitars exhibit is organized by Music Maker Foundation, a non-profit that provides financial assistance and grants to senior and vulnerable artists who may be marginalized by age, poverty, race, gender and more.

“I love the shadows,” Annette Huckfeldt said about the effect of hanging Vines’ guitars on the wall and the lights creating a shadow behind them. “I’m going to have to come back when there’s not so many people,” she added. “I usually come back the week after opening.”

Also on exhibit at Piedmont Arts through March 18 are “Rupe Dalton Retrospective,” photography by Rocky Wall and “The World Beside the Rails.” Piedmont Arts, at 215 Starling Ave., is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and admission is free.