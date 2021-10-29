Each year, Happy Retired Teachers, or HRT -- a group of seven retired teachers-- has lunch in town dressed as witches around Halloween. They weren't able to do this annual event for the past two years, but were at it again on Friday, when Virginia King snapped these pictures of them. They had lunch at Hugo's, King said, then had dessert at Ground Floor.
Happy Retired Teachers' annual tradition: Go to town dressed as witches
