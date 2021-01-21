Harbor Freight tools up for a spring opening in Martinsville

Renovation of the former OfficeMax at 240 Commonwealth Boulevard is underway as workers transform the building into Harbor Freight Tools.

The new store is expected to open this spring, along with the hiring of 25 to 30 employees, Lisa Hartley, media planner for the company, stated in a release.

Harbor Freight Tools, which began more than 40 years ago in Southern California and now has 1,100 stores nationwide, with 21,000 employees, specializes in offering tools with high value at low prices.

"We've been looking to open a location in Martinsville for a number of years so that we can provide the tools and equipment at tremendous values to the community," said Trey Feiler, senior vice president real estate and construction. "In addition to finding a great location, we were attracted by the availability of great associates in the Martinsville area, and we look forward to having them join the Harbor Freight team."

Harbor Freight Tools says in its release that it offers a competitive starting rate, benefits package and health coverage.

Interested applicants can apply online at www.harborfreightjobs.com/retail and search "Martinsville, VA."