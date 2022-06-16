Harm reduction facts and survey results at monthly Drug-Free MHC meeting

Harm reduction programs are not meant to encourage drug use but rather be an early step leading people to recovery — and a survey about Black people’s tobacco use was answered mostly by older white women.

Those were the two main topics addressed during Drug-Free MHC’s June meeting Wednesday. The speakers were Virginia Harm Reduction Coalition Executive Director Danny Clawson and Breana Turner, a PhD student of Virginia Tech’s Translational Medicine Biology Program.

Clawson said that the goal of the coalition is to help people struggling with drug use and addiction “and support them and get them ready for recovery” from their current place in life which is often “in the throes, the chaos of their addiction.”

The coalition has multiple functions such as: case management, which deals with housing, medical and dental, SNAP and Medicaid enrollment; substance use disorder treatment and identification documentation; patient navigation, which involves help with transportation and accompanying clients to appointments; infection screening and treatment, which covers HIV, HCV, PrEP and help with wound care; and supply distribution, which includes clothes, food, hygiene supplies, Naloxone and safer injection supplies.

Clawson also presented some fatal overdose statistics from the Virginia Department of Health in Martinsville and Henry County. “Martinsville and Henry County has one of the highest in the state,” she said. “It’s a really high rate, especially for such a rural area.”

“Last year, the nationwide fatal drug overdose rate was 103,000 people,” she added. “This is a public health crisis. If COVID wasn’t happening, I truly believe that this would be the front page news and the top of the nightly news every day.”

Clawson said that the coalition is working on a grant that will allow it to expand into the West Piedmont area because there are currently over 70 clients that travel from the local area into Roanoke to receive its services. The coalition’s case manager, Ariel Johnson, supports several clients through the Martinsville Warming Center.

Clawson said that the coalition is “really seeing a need for a service center out your way” and that “part of expanding into any area is working with already existing coalitions, community partners and finding collaboration points so that we are all on the same page and working towards a common goal.”

“A lot of times people think that harm reduction programs are pro-drug or enabling or pushing drug use and that’s really not the case,” Clawson said. “We want our clients to be happy and healthy and integrated members of the community just like you guys.”

Survey

Turner said Piedmont Community Services had received funding from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for the Virginia Department of Health Tobacco Control Program. “The overall goal of the project is to reduce the tobacco and menthol usage amongst Black and African-Americans within the community members in Martinsville, Virginia, by 10 percent.”

The time range of the data Turner analyzed was from October through December 2020, and it was distributed electronically. Most of the people who answered the survey were white females over the age of 60.

“As I said before, this is to help reduce the menthol and tobacco usage for Black and African-Americans within the community and as you can see … most of the people that took part in the survey were white,” she said. “Again, their opinion and feedback is valuable, but moving forward it’s going to be really important that we recognize the importance of engaging within the Black and African-American community in order to have their own perceptions.”

The results of the survey, Turner said, made it clear that there needs to be more education on the topic of menthol and tobacco use, there is a lack of education and understanding on the topic and that many people feel that the use of menthol or tobacco is a personal choice.

The next Drug-Free MHC meeting will be held in August after a short summer break.

Monique Holland is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at monique.holland@martinsvillebulletin.com or at 276-734-9603.

