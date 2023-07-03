An erupting volcano in Hawaii brought Michael Harrison closer to his daughter when they spontaneously made a trip to view the sight.

Harrison is the pastor of The Community Fellowship church in Collinsville and his daughter, Rebecca Miller, lives on the Hawaiian island Oahu with her husband Colman Miller, who is in the U.S. Army.

Harrison and his wife, Julie Harrison, have visited them each summer for the last three years and while in the past they typically just stay on Oahu, this year they decided to do some island hopping to Hawaii and Kauai, he said.

The family had been out to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and seen the volcano on June 3, and then on June 7, the volcano, Kilauea, erupted after a three-month pause in activity.

“We got up for breakfast, turned on the YouTube live and watched it,” Harrison said. “And we were like ‘you know what, we can go.’”

They quickly booked a flight through Southwest Airlines and were off to see the volcano up close, adding a day to their stay in Hawaii and some extra cost, but Harrison said it was worth it.

“When I was planning this trip it was like a kid in a candy store,” he added. “My daughter Rebecca is a lot like me. We were like antsy — like everybody needs to get out of our way because we were just so excited.”

“It’s like once in a lifetime,” he said. “The difference from when we were there and it wasn’t erupting to when it was erupting was wild.”

When they saw the volcano before it was erupting, there were active heat vents and smoke because the volcano is active frequently, but when they returned just a few days later on Monday they saw lava flowing and popping, which was an experience on a whole other level, he said.

“Just beautiful … Just gorgeous. Maybe the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen in my life,” he said. “It’s just amazing. You’re just in a whole different world.”

“You could feel the heat … you could smell the gas,” Harrison said. They were able to get around a half of a mile away from the volcano from lookouts and went to see the sight multiple different times throughout their extended stay on the island.

The family was based out of a military respite camp in the national park that is designated for service members’ families to stay in while visiting and on the Monday after the eruption he went on a night hike with his daughter to go see the volcano again.

He said that was his favorite part of the trip.

This was his first time seeing a volcano actively erupting outside of a television screen and experiencing that with his daughter just made it even more special to him.

“At night was the most beautiful,” he said. “Just being there with my daughter, that I don’t get to be with very often, and experiencing that … That was cool.”

“Our world is constantly changing. Some islands form, some go away. I think being there was just cool,” he added. “Our lives are fleeting … Life changes, you never know. I’ve been reminded to take the opportunities that are provided. Stop and smell the roses or stop and feel the heat of the volcano.”