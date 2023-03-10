While the offer is appreciated, The Harvest Foundation says it is not asking for any funds from the former New College Foundation.

Although Harvest President Kate Keller declined a March 3 request for comment, after publication of an article reporting the Martinsville Henry County Academic Foundation (MHCAF) is proposing to give its $12.2 million in assets to Harvest should it fold, she did respond by email.

MHCAF is the new name the New College Foundation (NCF) gave itself last month.

The Articles of Reinstatement signed by Kevin DeKoninck, the executive director of NCF/MHCAF, and filed with the Virginia State Corporation Commission, state that the “dissolution of the Foundation and the winding up of its affairs, the net assets of the Foundation shall be distributed exclusively to the Harvest Foundation of the Piedmont.”

But a letter from Senior Assistant Attorney General Ramona Taylor to MHCAF and DeKoninck dated Feb. 15 advises the involved parties that NCF was created to provide “financial and other support” to NCI and that any reorganization that would cause money to be redistributed outside of NCI “requires discussion, as well as clarification regarding the funds raised, endowed, or held for NCI’s benefit prior to Feb. 7, to the benefit of any organization or entity other than NCI.

The Bulletin on Friday, March 3, contacted the NCF/MHCAF and the Harvest Foundation with questions and NCF/MHCAF Executive Director Kevin DeKonick replied that he would email a response most likely by the middle of the next week. Keller and Senior Program Officer DeWitt House declined to comment, but Harvest’s Director of Communications Latala Hodges did, saying that Harvest “is not privy to any procedural or funding decisions made by NCF/MHC Academic Foundation leadership.”

A response arrived from DeKoninck by email, the day after the article about the matter was published online.

“The letter from the Office of the Attorney General presents an opportunity for our foundation to engage in meaningful discussions with NCI. As we’ve presented publicly, the foundation intends to continue working with NCI to increase access to education in this region,” DeKoninck stated by email.

The letter from Taylor also requested a response from “MHCAF to provide written assurance that it will not distribute funds the organization held prior to Feb. 7, to the benefit of any organization or entity other than NCI” by 5 p.m. Feb. 21.

DeKoninck said by email that “the foundation did respond to this letter. We look forward to discussions with NCI on these issues.”

NCF/MHCAF is currently “leveraging the assistance of professionals to meet its goals in advancing education,” DeKoninck said in response to a question of whether or not they would be represented by legal counsel.

On Saturday, NCI Board Member Richard Hall said that NCI had received a letter on the matter from Gentry Locke Attorneys in Roanoke representing NCF/MHCAF.

Harvest President Kate Keller’s Tuesday email stated: “Harvest shared in the dream that building a four-year public college in Martinsville-Henry County would be life-changing for our community. Our long-term investment in NCI through NCF is representative of that, however, we have not financially supported NCI or NCF since 2017,” Keller wrote.

“While we are appreciative of NCF considering Harvest as its beneficiary if it were to dissolve, we did not request nor desire to receive those assets unless it is determined by the Attorney General that it is the desire of the Commonwealth of Virginia,” Keller’s email stated