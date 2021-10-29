Harvest board welcomes three new members

Hodge brings his expertise in human resources and his perspective as an HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) graduate to his service on the board, the release states. He is a board member of the United Way and is a member of the Society for Human Resources Management. Hodge has a bachelor’s degree from Virginia State University.

Ortiz-García is the senior epidemiologist at the Martinsville office for the Virginia Department of Health, West Piedmont Health District.

“I would like to contribute to growing our efforts around economic development, health and education, especially looking at opportunities to serve our Hispanic/Latino community,” Ortiz-García said in the release. “Our community as a whole has great potential to continue to grow, and I am excited to be part of that in my role on the Harvest Foundation’s Board of Directors.”

Ortiz-García brings her expertise in the areas of public health and disease prevention and control, as well as her knowledge of the Hispanic/Latino population to the board, the release states. She has a bachelor’s degree from the Pontifical Catholic University of Puerto Rico and a master’s from the Ponce School of Medicine.