Harvest board welcomes three new members

The Harvest Foundation board of directors has three new members: Travis Hodge of Martinsville, Sharon Ortiz-García of Critz and Anne Smith of Martinsville.
Smith is the chief administrative officer and president of domestic upholstery at Hooker Furniture in Martinsville. She has worked in the area for nearly 14 years.
“To be part of the great work The Harvest Foundation is doing to serve the people of Martinsville-Henry County is exciting,” Smith said in the release. “The work is making a real difference in the lives of people who call this area home. I’m most interested in being part of real change and improvements in the areas of education, workforce readiness, affordable housing, community involvement, and equity/inclusion.”
Smith brings over 30 years of human resources and leadership experience to the board. She also serves as a board member for the Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce, United Way of Henry County & Martinsville, Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge and Piedmont Arts. Smith has a bachelor’s degree from Mary Baldwin College.
Hodge is the human resources director for the City of Martinsville.
“I was honored to be asked to serve on the Harvest board,” Hodge said. “I’d like to learn more about my community and have an impact on the decisions that affect people in Martinsville-Henry County.”
Hodge brings his expertise in human resources and his perspective as an HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) graduate to his service on the board, the release states. He is a board member of the United Way and is a member of the Society for Human Resources Management. Hodge has a bachelor’s degree from Virginia State University.
Ortiz-García is the senior epidemiologist at the Martinsville office for the Virginia Department of Health, West Piedmont Health District.
“I would like to contribute to growing our efforts around economic development, health and education, especially looking at opportunities to serve our Hispanic/Latino community,” Ortiz-García said in the release. “Our community as a whole has great potential to continue to grow, and I am excited to be part of that in my role on the Harvest Foundation’s Board of Directors.”
Ortiz-García brings her expertise in the areas of public health and disease prevention and control, as well as her knowledge of the Hispanic/Latino population to the board, the release states. She has a bachelor’s degree from the Pontifical Catholic University of Puerto Rico and a master’s from the Ponce School of Medicine.
Smith is filling an unexpired term on the board and will start her tenure immediately. Hodge and Ortiz-García begin their service on Jan. 1.
Current board members are: William L. “Bill” Kirby IV, Market President of the Southside Region of American National Bank & Trust; Danny Wulff, owner/operator of Chick-fil-A of Martinsville; the Rev. Charles Whitfield, pastor of First Baptist Church East Martinsville and president and owner of Charis Enterprises LLC; Kelvin Perry, pastor of Grace Presbyterian Church and past bank and S&L president; attorney Monica T. Monday; Dr. Valencia Eggleston-Clark, family medicine physician at Carilion Clinic in Martinsville; Dr. John “Pat” Favero, doctor and owner of Martinsville Family Practice; Judy Hodge, retired teacher; Leeland Prillaman, retired from Ernst & Young LLP; David Stone Jr., founder and president of Solid Stone Fabrics; and Litz Van Dyke, chief executive officer and director of Carter Bank & Trust.
Each member brings a diverse set of talents, skills, and unique perspectives to the board, the release states. Harvest President Kate Keller stated she is encouraged by the expertise these new members bring to the foundation and is excited to see how they use their abilities to shape the future of investments in Martinsville-Henry County.
“We look for board members who share our passion and drive to make Martinsville-Henry County a welcoming place where all can thrive,” Keller said in the release. “Travis, Sharon, and Anne live that passion every single day through their personal and professional lives. We are grateful for their service to our community, and I look forward to working with them to create brighter futures for all in MHC.”