Harvest commits $1.5 million for broadband

The Harvest Foundation announced on Tuesday that it will be investing $1,491,500 in matching state and federal grant funds to help achieve universal broadband in Henry County.

The commitment goes to part of the larger West Universal Broadband Project funded through a $33.5 million grant from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development's Virginia Telecommunication Initiative Program with $59.4 million in matching funds from RiverStreet Networks. The project includes Franklin, Henry and Patrick counties.

The purpose of the project is to build fiber drops to homes, businesses and community locations that sign up for service and includes 1,117 miles of fiber installation. It is estimated that, when complete, 10,056 unserved locations will have access to broadband.

"From banking and paying bills to completing schoolwork, there is no end to how much we depend on the internet to live," DeWitt House, senior program officer for the foundation, said in the release. "The digital divide was clear before, but following the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the lack of access to high-speed internet became even more pronounced. Ensuring universal access to broadband throughout Martinsville and Henry County meets our goals to grow the community and its infrastructure, but it also goes further in creating equity among Martinsville and Henry County residents."

With Appalachian Power partnering in the project, Henry County's plan includes two phases. The first phase will begin this fall and within two years, 3,058 identified locations will be connected. Phase 2 will include reaching out to locations not previously identified and providing access even to locations that might not meet high-speed standards.

"Expanding broadband to everyone in our county who wants it is a priority for us," said Henry County Administrator Dale Wagoner in the release. "This grant is great news for our community as we continue to get broadband services to every corner of Henry County. Broadband is not only critical to creating economic opportunities for our citizens, it is needed in homes for education, telemedicine and other needs that improve the quality of life for families. Thanks to the support of the Harvest Foundation, we'll be able to leverage other grant funds to make universal broadband a reality in our community."

Additional thanks came from the Henry County Board of Supervisors Tuesday afternoon and Martinsville City Council that evening as representatives from the Harvest Foundation appeared before both to be recognized on the organization's 20th birthday.

The charitable organization was created in August, 2002 from the sale of the Memorial Hospital in Martinsville and investments from the proceeds have resulted in the funding of millions of dollars in grants, awards, initiatives and various projects.

Some of the noteworthy projects include the Smith River Sports Complex, New College Institute, assistance with the development of the Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre and most recently the establishment of the SEED Program at Patrick and Henry Community College.

"As we reflect on our last 20 years, we're really proud of our accomplishments," said Harvest Foundation President Kate Keller before city council. "We've learned a lot and we've shared about some of the challenges that we see today. We plan to be here at least another 20 years, or more."