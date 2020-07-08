Harvest Foundation and Virginia 30 Day Fund have more funds to give away after helping 100 small businesses

While it’s hard to say exactly how many local businesses are eligible to apply, Brown said data from the Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corp. shows there are more than 1,200 firms with fewer than 50 employees in the area. Pay It Forward MHC, along with similar business grant programs in the city and county, is available to companies with 30 or fewer workers.

Virginia 30 Day Fund founder Pete Snyder, a technology entrepreneur based in Charlottesville, noted this aid has helped support about 800 local jobs during the pandemic.

“More help is on its way. We are just getting started,” Snyder said on the Zoom call. “If you’re hurting and need help, please come see us. If you know folks in the community, whether it’s your favorite restaurant or the beauty shop down the road, please send them our way. We will do everything we can to save as many businesses in Martinsville and Henry County as we possibly can.”

“We cannot be more excited at the progress we have experienced so far,” said Harvest Communications Director Latala Hodges. She urged more small businesses to get help by visiting www.theharvestfoundation.org and clicking “how to apply.”

Hodges said the application process is designed to be fast.