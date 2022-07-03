 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Harvest funds reading program

Quickstart program

Students in Martinsville and Henry County schools work with QuickStart Tennis of Central Virginia staff on reading skills through the Racquets for Reading program.

 HARVEST YOUTH BOARD

The Harvest Youth Board has funded a $5,000 grant to QuickStart Tennis of Central Virginia that brings the Racquets for Reading program to Martinsville and Henry County Public Schools.

Racquets for Reading prepares young children to read at or above grade level by the third grade and was created in Nov. 2020 after Covid forced them to divert from their primary focus of teaching tennis and healthy living.

“Age-appropriated books in the home are the foundation of learning,” said QuickStart Coordinator and Founder Lynda Harrill. “All kids, especially disadvantaged and at-risk kids, need to have ‘home libraries’ so they can read and re-read books, form family bonds over reading and develop a lifelong love of reading.”

Teachers receive funding through the program to purchase books to support the students’ needs and classrooms receive giveaways to foster the love of reading.

“The Racquets for Reading programs is on of my favorite grants, not only because it aligns perfectly with our goal of getting more books into the hands of the youth of our area, but because those in charge of the program have a definite passion for helping our area and that is something I find extremely important,” said Cristiano Di Maro, Harvest Youth Board member and special events committee chair.

People are also reading…

“The Racquets for Reading grant is a great opportunity that supports the youth of Martinsville and Henry County through reading initiatives,” said Harvest Youth Board Member and Secretary Camille Underwood. “The Harvest Youth Board wants to help boost reading skills and literacy rates in the community by ensuring access to books for all children.”

Book giveaways are planned to begins in September, the Harvest Foundation said in a news release.

