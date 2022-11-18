 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Harvest gives United Way $600K for Building Better Tomorrow project, over 3 years

  • 0
Dollars and Sense Reality Fair

The annual Dollars and Sense Reality Fair, held Nov. 3-4 at New College Institute in Martinsville, exposes high school seniors to the costs associated with life. Pictured are Edward Preston (left), a program manager of Ross Innovative Employment Solutions, and Helen Howell (right), director of the MHC National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) Jr. Chapter, speaking to students about unintended life expenses.

 Holly Kozelsky

The Harvest Foundation recently invested $600,000 over three years in United Way’s “Building a Better Tomorrow” project, a continuum of services and opportunities that provide a pathway to financial stability for vulnerable members of the community and support for those individuals in their efforts to purchase a home.

Programs within Building a Better Tomorrow include:

  • financial education services such as workshops on creating a budget, understanding credit scores, setting smart money goals, prioritizing debt repayments and identity protection.
  • the Getting Ahead in a Just Getting By World program, an intensive 16-week training course designed to make significant progress toward self-sufficiency.
  • financial education programs at the high school level through the annual Dollars and Sense Reality Fair. Given a budget and a career, students work through scenarios such as budgeting for savings, retirement, vacations, and paying for housing, utilities, transportation, and groceries.

People are also reading…

“Creating inclusive systems that provide opportunities for the advancement of every member of our community is incredibly important,” said Philip Wenkstern, executive director of United Way of Henry County & Martinsville, in a press release. “Programs and services supported through this grant have a proven ability to create positive change in the lives of some of the most vulnerable residents of Martinsville and Henry County.”

Wenkstern added that to truly move the needle for these residents, a one-size-fits-all approach will not work.

“Services offered through this project work to meet the specific needs and situations of each participant,” Wenkstern said. “These services are proven to provide an avenue of upward mobility. Regardless of the particular circumstances an individual faces, these programs will be available to support their economic progress toward a stable and prosperous future.”

Sheryl Agee, senior operating officer at The Harvest Foundation, stated in the release, “Building a Better Tomorrow recognizes that each individual has a unique story with diverse needs and challenges, and it meets them where they are on their journey towards stability, financial security, and building a better future.”

Agee said in the release that project aligns with The Harvest Foundation’s strategic plan priority of creating a resilient and diverse economy with the vision of a healthy and prosperous future.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Martinsville grand jury hands down 128 indictments

Martinsville grand jury hands down 128 indictments

A Martinsville Circuit Court grand jury handed down 50 certified indictments against 38 people on Monday.

There were 78 direct indictments that were sealed in order to enhance the safety of law enforcement officers who must arrest the defendants named in the indictments.

MHC Christmas Parade lineup

MHC Christmas Parade lineup

Bring this handy guide with you to Saturday’s Martinsville-Henry County Christmas Parade in uptown Martinsville to keep track of the entries a…

Uptown Partnership may continue in name only

Uptown Partnership may continue in name only

The future of Uptown Partnership appears to be in transition, and the organization may become an extension of the Martinsville-Henry County Chamber’s Partnership for Economic Growth (C-PEG).

Hazlewood removed from office

Hazlewood removed from office

Judge Marcus A. Brinks on Sunday quietly signed a court order removing Patrick County Circuit Court Clerk Sherri Hazlewood from office.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Missile strikes leave Ukrainians without heat, electricity

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert