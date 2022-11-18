Harvest gives United Way $600K for Building Better Tomorrow project, over 3 years

The Harvest Foundation recently invested $600,000 over three years in United Way’s “Building a Better Tomorrow” project, a continuum of services and opportunities that provide a pathway to financial stability for vulnerable members of the community and support for those individuals in their efforts to purchase a home.

Programs within Building a Better Tomorrow include:

financial education services such as workshops on creating a budget, understanding credit scores, setting smart money goals, prioritizing debt repayments and identity protection.

the Getting Ahead in a Just Getting By World program, an intensive 16-week training course designed to make significant progress toward self-sufficiency.

financial education programs at the high school level through the annual Dollars and Sense Reality Fair. Given a budget and a career, students work through scenarios such as budgeting for savings, retirement, vacations, and paying for housing, utilities, transportation, and groceries.

“Creating inclusive systems that provide opportunities for the advancement of every member of our community is incredibly important,” said Philip Wenkstern, executive director of United Way of Henry County & Martinsville, in a press release. “Programs and services supported through this grant have a proven ability to create positive change in the lives of some of the most vulnerable residents of Martinsville and Henry County.”

Wenkstern added that to truly move the needle for these residents, a one-size-fits-all approach will not work.

“Services offered through this project work to meet the specific needs and situations of each participant,” Wenkstern said. “These services are proven to provide an avenue of upward mobility. Regardless of the particular circumstances an individual faces, these programs will be available to support their economic progress toward a stable and prosperous future.”

Sheryl Agee, senior operating officer at The Harvest Foundation, stated in the release, “Building a Better Tomorrow recognizes that each individual has a unique story with diverse needs and challenges, and it meets them where they are on their journey towards stability, financial security, and building a better future.”

Agee said in the release that project aligns with The Harvest Foundation’s strategic plan priority of creating a resilient and diverse economy with the vision of a healthy and prosperous future.