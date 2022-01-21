Harvest sets sights on new strategic direction

The Harvest Foundation has become synonymous with economic development throughout Martinsville and Henry County, but after a 20-year history, the nonprofit organization established by the sale of Memorial Hospital is changing its focus.

Its new strategic plan has three major focus areas: “thriving youth,” “a vibrant community” and “resilient and diverse economy.”

Those areas are the cornerstones of its 2022-2026 strategic plan. Harvest is using the word “hope” as what it calls its “north star and guiding principle.”

In an online press conference Wednesday morning, Harvest President Kate Keller and senior staff announced the new strategic plan, developed after a year-long process that included data collection and analysis, community input through focus groups and work groups and public surveys.

“Our previous plan was on economic development,” Keller said. “We’ve seen positive gains and progress. Unemployment rates are the lowest we’ve seen in 20 years. Due to Medicaid expansion we were able to get 2,000 people connected to health care. In community revitalization we added to the Dick & Willie Trail and expanded the marina (at Fairy Stone State Park). Many broadband projects are underway.

Responding to “COVID was not in the strategic plan, but we helped set up testing sites and invested $1.8 million.”

But Keller said last year they reviewed what they had learned and then worked with local residents to determine what the needs are today.

“We decided to change our mission to reflect the current environment. Our vision is that everyone shares in the promise of an MHC that is healthy, prosperous and vibrant. We are emphasizing inclusion so that everyone can thrive and have hope.”

Senior Operating Officer Sheryl Agee said the north star of the new plan is hope.

“We did a data dive, and what we learned was that there are health challenges, education, low economic mobility — the population decline continues — broadband, transportation, housing with limited access and affordability,” Agee said. “There are pay inequalities ... our population is becoming more diverse.”

Agee said the year-long research shows “there is a shared general lack of hope and optimism.”

“The community doesn’t have a voice, and decisions are made without their input,” said Agee. “White versus people of color, but the majority feel we need to make space to have the conversation.

“There is a need for more jobs, better pay and benefits, a need for more funding for our schools and children’s education. This is an investment in hope. Everyone shares in the promise of a welcoming community.”

Senior Program Officer DeWitt House said although the economy was one of the three new focus areas, it is no longer at the top of the list.

House elaborated on what was meant by those three focus areas.

“If you have thriving youth, you have a vibrant community, so we are looking to invest in mental health and substance abuse and destigmatizing the use of these services, increasing housing capacity and expansion of broadband,” he said.

“Secondly, we want to revitalize our entire community, with uptown being the hub for equity and inclusion; and third is a resilient and diverse economy by continuing the work we’ve been involved in for the past 10 years.”

House described central Martinsville as an “uptown ecosystem.”

“We want to focus on who’s thriving and who is not and break that vicious cycle,” House said. “We will meet people where they are and help them move forward.”

Josh Blancas, owner of The Ground Floor coffee shop in uptown Martinsville, was a member of one of the Harvest “Hope” work groups.

“Harvest took the road less traveled and took a holistic approach,” Blancas said. “The work-group approach involved hundreds of people in the community, and they talked about challenging topics, from revamping the education system to healthcare and rebuilding community hope.

“The real benefit was getting a lot of different perspectives and tackling these tough topics and challenges in our community.”

Blancas said he was satisfied that everything his work group had identified as points of concern was “perfectly reflected in this strategic plan.”

Harvest Board Chair Bill Kirby called the new plan “all encompassing.”

“I’ve been involved in this process several times,” said Kirby. “Usually the end result is much more tangible. When we convened these groups, it became apparent it was hope or the lack of hope.

“If we’re going to get all of these pieces done correctly, the thought of your tomorrow is going to be better than your today. We’ve bitten off a lot to chew, and I’m hoping everyone will get on board.”

The Harvest Foundation has invested more than $148 million in grant dollars and has an annual grants budget of roughly $10-12 million, a press release stated.

According to the 2002 annual report, assets were transferred from Memorial Health System to The Harvest Foundation and its subsidiaries on May 15, 2002 and at the end of the year, the foundation was worth $167.7 million. The 2020 annual report indicated that number had grown to $242 million.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

