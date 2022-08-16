Harvest start Project Hope: Small, grassroot projects from community members

The Harvest Foundation is celebrating its 20th anniversary by giving grants of up to $10,000 through its new Project Hope.

Project Hope was announced Tuesday during Harvest's anniversary celebration, which was attended by about three dozen people at its headquarters.

The creation of this project was based on the information from the Foundation’s strategic planning process, Harvest Foundation President Kate Keller said, where they found that there was a need to help area citizens have a voice.

The Foundation’s 20th Anniversary Community Projects Committee will distribute the $100,000 of funds that have been allocated for the Project Hope initiative. Each project that is approved can get up to $10,000, according to 20th Anniversary Community Projects Committee Member Brandon Martin.

“On August 16, 2002, The Harvest Foundation was officially named and approved by the Virginia State Corporation Commission,” Harvest Foundation Board Chairman William Kirby said. “That board saw a vision of our community growing and reaching its full potential, and they were right.”

"The Foundation began with $153 million in proceeds from the hospital sale and in 20 years, Harvest has dispersed more than $153 million in grant dollars back into this community,” Kirby added. "And what's more, the investment balance was $276 million at the end of 2021."

“With our partners, we’ve started our journey of restoring a sense of hope in our community, from helping hundreds of high school graduates go to college at no cost to them to supporting health care for those in need.”

“The Harvest Foundation in Martinsville-Henry County have experience a lot of changes over the last 20 years,” Harvest Foundation President Kate Keller said. “But one of the things that hasn’t changed is that we continue to work together to meet the needs and challenges of our community.”

“In our new strategic plan that we launched this year,” Keller said. “We also have something that we never had before, which is a north star and our north star is hope.”

In the creation of their strategic plan over the last year, Harvest listened to needs in the community “and one of the things that we heard, is that not everybody here is experiencing the progress and experiencing the promises that we’ve been working on for the last 20 years,” Keller said.

“Project Hope has been created with the intent to allow local leaders, volunteers and organizations to submit projects that will offer insight to a brighter future for this community for everyone,” Harvest Foundation 20th Anniversary Community Projects Committee Member DeShanta Hairston said. “This project is intended to inspire that [hope] through grassroot efforts, hopefully through a collaborative with different organizations and volunteers.”

“I joined this committee to be a part of this incredible movement that will show what we’re capable of when we work together as a community,” Hairston said. “We really want to see growth in the community and just the main thing is the spark of hope.”

“I think this project does a really good job of allowing different members of the community, really everyone, to become a part of this spark of change,” added Hairston, the owner of Books and Crannies. “Not only am I a business owner, but I am born and raised in Martinsville so this is a project that is very dear to my heart and I’m very honored to be a part of it.”

"We have a great staff, we have a great team, we talk a lot about perpetuity and we mean it," Harvest Foundation Board Member David Stone said. "We want the foundation to be here forever, so bring your ideas to us."

"What better way to celebrate our 20th anniversary that to provide an opportunity for community members to take action in building a better Martinsville-Henry County," Harvest Foundation Program Officer India Brown said.

Brown said that the program is open to entities recognized by the IRS as a 501(c)3 charitable organization, political subdivision or governmental organization eligible for charitable contributions under the Internal Revenue Code; organizations and groups that undertake small projects through volunteerism and community engagement that will have an immediate impacts in Martinsville-Henry County; and entities that are not recognized by the IRS as a 501(c)3 charitable organization that the committee will help in finding a fiscal sponsor.

To submit a proposal, go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/thf-project-hope and it is recommended to read the entire Request for Proposals (RFP) PDF before submission at https://theharvestfoundation.org/library/documents/Project-Hope-RFP-The-Harvest-FDN.pdf.

Proposals must be submitted by Sept. 16, the committee will begin the evaluation process on Oct. 10 and applicants will be notified about decisions on Nov. 1.