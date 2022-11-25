Harvest Youth Board holds W. Dan Prince III Thanksgiving Eve Dinner

More than 2,800 meals were cooked and served by 200-plus volunteers for the Harvest Youth Board’s 2022 W. Dan Prince III Thanksgiving Eve Dinner Wednesday.

Since 2016, the Thanksgiving dinner run by the Youth Board has served more than 10,000 meals and it returned again this year, after being forced to operate in a drive-thru only format for two years during COVID, to provide free meals to residents of Martinsville and Henry County.

“Coming back to an in-person event from a two-year hiatus gave us a chance to fine-tune and make sure we planned a great dinner for our community,” said Harvest Youth Board Chair Piper Doughton by email after the dinner. “This is one of our signature events, and we work hard to make it all happen. We couldn’t do this without the support of Martinsville City Schools and the awesome volunteers that make this event a success. I’d also like to thank Scott Norman, the Harvest Foundation staff and board members for their hard work.”

At Martinsville High School Wednesday kids and adults in white Harvest Youth Board T-shirts with “VOLUNTEER” written across the back were packaging the meals.

The cafeteria was divided into two spaces, one area with tables to eat at and one that held the packaging operation for carryout meals.

A line of two tables was covered in food items and each item was manned by a volunteer to serve the food into the to-go containers or plates. A large group of volunteers waited at the back to go through the conveyor belt set-up by filtering through in a single file line before dropping off their full meal boxes to a designated table and then rejoining the back of the line again.

They began by grabbing either a box or plate and then made their way through the line of tables to gather all the food items. Meals were full of turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, corn, stuffing, bread and cookies.

At the entrance attendees were signing in with a volunteer to pick up their meals or to be seated in the table area to wait for their food, and people were leaving with bags full of Thanksgiving dinner food. People were allowed to take one meal for each member of their household.

Volunteers were working in the kitchen as well and passing trays through the window for when stations at the assembly line ran out of items. And the volunteers were already working on preparing for the meals before the day of the actual event.

Youth Board volunteers had gathered at the Harvest Foundation offices on Tuesday to make table arrangements for decorating the tables, to individually package hundreds of cookies to be distributed with meals and to load and unload food ingredients for them to be prepared for meals.

Even before the event officially began at 1 p.m. Wednesday the MHS parking lot was filling up and volunteers were already in the midst of packaging meals up for distribution.

Additionally, 182 families received books for their children.