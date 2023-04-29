Daryl Hatcher announced his candidacy for Henry County sheriff before a crowd of about 30 people in front of the Fieldale Recreation Center in Fieldale on Saturday.

Hatcher said he has been a first responder for 43 years serving as an emergency medical technician, dispatcher, correctional officer, firefighter and police officer.

"I am a candidate for sheriff and ask for the support of all who share my belief that our Sheriff's Office needs to embark on a new, constructive course; a course that works to restore the trust between law enforcement and citizens; a course that will expand the capabilities of the department; a course that is respectful to the victims of crime, is proactive in protecting the safety of the community and is responsive to the people it serves," Hatcher said from a podium. "I believe my candidacy will be a benefit to the people of Henry County."

Hatcher said he began as a volunteer of the Fieldale-Collinsville Rescue Squad in 1980 at the age of 15 and served as its captain for 12 years. In 1984 he was hired as a dispatcher for the Henry County Sheriff's Office and was promoted to correctional officer in 1986.

In 1988, Hatcher became a game warden with the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries and in 1990 he was assigned to a state drug task force and in 2006, he became the director of public safety in Franklin County.

Since June, 2017, Hatcher has been the security and safety supervisor for Sovah Health in Martinsville and is currently the board chair for Near Southwest Preparedness Alliance.

"I am running because my parents instilled the importance of public service in their children; I am running because I have had a desire to serve as sheriff for years; I am running so I can use my decades of experience in law enforcement, emergency management and fire and EMS to benefit the citizens of Henry County," Hatcher said. "Through the decades, I have shared my knowledge with others by being a mentor, preceptor and training officer and leader. I have patrolled the streets, woods and waters apprehending suspects while helping to protect our citizens and natural resources."

Hatcher joins Wayne Davis, who currently serves as chief deputy of the Henry County Sheriff's Department and Del Mills, a retired Henry County deputy as the three candidates certified by the Henry County registrar to be on the ballot in November for Henry County sheriff.

"I am the only candidate with proven executive experience in leading a county department. I have demonstrated leadership experience in all areas of public safety and business in both volunteer and career positions," said Hatcher. "My goal when elected will be to improve the level of service the sheriff's office provides to the community by developing it to realize full potential. I will lead a department that is proactive instead of reactive by initiating several measures and programs to improve service to Henry County."

Hatcher said Henry County was not immune from the erosion of trust in law enforcement across the country.

"My greatest challenge will be to restore trust between the community and the sheriff's office," Hatcher said. "Citizens that I have spoken with while traveling through the county say they have lost faith in the sheriff's office's ability to serve and protect them. I will work to restore that trust because once it is broken, trust is difficult to restore."

Hatcher said he would continue the existing School Resource Office Program already in place, continue to seek out grant opportunities and implement a career development program to improve staff retention rates.

"These are only the most important of several initiatives I will undertake as sheriff as there are too many to list in one setting," Hatcher said. "Throughout the coming months leading to the election, I look forward to sharing my ideas for improving the Sheriff's Office with everyone I meet."

Hatcher remains a volunteer with the Fieldale-Collinsville Rescue Squad as a paramedic, enjoys weekend boat and camping trips at Philpott Lake and the company of his three stepchildren and five grandchildren. Hatcher resides in the Rangely community.