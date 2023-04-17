Patrick County Circuit Court Clerk Sherri Hazelwood's court proceedings moved a step closer to being resolved when she appeared in Patrick County General District Court on Friday.

Hazelwood was removed from office by Judge Marcus Brinks on Nov. 6 after she was jailed without bond on charges of breaking and entering and destruction of property.

Earlier that month she had been charged with possession of cocaine and intoxication in public in Bland County and prior to that, on June 19, she was arrested for Driving while under the influence (DWI) - 1st offense in Patrick County.

Most recently, Hazelwood was arrested for intoxication in public in Franklin County on Dec. 14, but that charge was dismissed on Jan. 4.

On Friday, Hazelwood was sentenced to 60 days suspended, operator license suspension for 12 months, and 12 months of supervisory probation in a local-based community probation program for DWI - 1st offense.

Martinsville Attorney Ward Armstrong, who defended Hazelwood, has appealed the DWI conviction to Circuit Court.

Two counts of entering a structure to commit assault and battery were amended to two counts of disorderly conduct and Hazelwood was sentenced to 24 months suspended and $131 in costs on the amended charges.

A charge of revoking bond due to a violation was dismissed.

Hazelwood is due in Bland General District Court on May 24 on charges of possession of schedule I/II drugs and intoxication in public.

In other court cases:

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin reports arrest reports in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. This information is compiled from documents provided by the law enforcement agencies of each jurisdiction.

Henry County Circuit Court

Katelyn Brooke Altizer, Penhook, on April 10: A charge of shoplifting was dismissed.

Kimberly Dawn Hall Royal, on April 10: A charge of endangering the life of a child was dismissed.

Christopher Lee Hess, Ridgeway, on April 11: Sentenced to five years and six months suspended and $1,155 in restitution and costs in connection with distribution of an imitation controlled substance and felony failure to appear.

Christopher Lee Hess, Ridgeway, on April 11: Sentenced to five years and six months suspended and $1,886.90 in restitution and costs in connection with distribution of an imitation controlled substance and failure to appear.

Moses Coniell Moore, Martinsville, on April 11: Five charges of distribution of cocaine - 3rd or subsequent offense were dismissed.

Dante William Hairston, Spencer, on April 12: Sentenced to 12 months suspended and $362 in fines and costs for an amended charge of reckless handling of a firearm.

Desseri Idonna Pritchett, Martinsville, on April 12: Sentenced to five years with four years and nine months and $435 in costs in connection with an amended charge of unlawful wounding.

Joseph Berkley Taylor III, on April 12: Sentenced to 10 years with six years and six months suspended and $1,745 in restitution and costs in connection with an amended charge of manufacture or distribute schedule I/II drugs - 2nd offense. A charge of conspire to distribute heroin - 3rd of subsequent offense was dismissed.