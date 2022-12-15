Hazlewood arrested again

Patrick County Circuit Court Clerk Sherri Hazlewood has added Franklin County to her growing list of locations where she has been arrested.

Rocky Mount Police Department Investigator E.L. Hodges charged Hazlewood with intoxication in public on Wednesday. She was released on recognizance and is due back in Franklin County General District Court on Jan. 4.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office took the call and said that the Rocky Mount police were dispatched to the Baymont on North Main Street in Rocky Mount to investigate a report of a woman there who allegedly was kicking the doors of rooms to which she did not belong and had been removing Christmas decorations from the hotel.

Thursday morning Hazlewood was listed as a fugitive after a charge of revoking bond due to a violation was entered in Patrick County General District Court.

The clerk's office stated a court date for a hearing on the matter would be scheduled after Hazlewood was arrested.

Hazlewood, 54, was, for the second time, temporarily removed from her elected office last month by a judge's order after she was jailed without bond on charges of breaking and entering and destruction of property near her residence in Claudville.

On Nov. 1 she was charged with possession of cocaine and intoxication in public in Bland County and on June 19, when she was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated first offense in Patrick County.

Judge Marcus A. Brinks had Hazlewood removed from office, although she continues to draw a monthly salary of $9,735.

Retired Judge David V. Williams appointed retired Henry County Circuit Court Clerk Vickie Helmstutler to serve as temporary clerk when Hazlewood left in August 2019 because of a "significant medical condition, making her temporarily unavailable to perform her duties," the order stated.

Hazlewood was embroiled in a domestic dispute prior to that time, but returned to work about three months later.

Brinks has appointed Deputy Clerk Morgan Boothe to serve as the current interim clerk of the Patrick County Circuit Court.