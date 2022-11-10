Hazlewood removed from office

Judge Marcus A. Brinks on Sunday quietly signed a court order removing Patrick County Circuit Court Clerk Sherri Hazlewood from office.

Hazlewood, 54, of Claudville, was jailed without bond after her most recent arrest late Saturday night on charges of breaking and entering and destruction of property, according to a release form Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith.

On Nov. 1 she was charged with possession of cocaine and intoxication in public in Bland County and on June 19, she was arrested for DWI first offense in Patrick County.

Hazlewood is due for her arraignment in Patrick County General District Court on Tuesday on all three Patrick County charges. Her first court date in Bland General District Court has been set for Jan. 25.

“We are all praying for Sherri and looking forward to seeing her back to the person we know and care for,” Deputy Clerk Morgan Boothe wrote by email on Thursday. “It has been a hard several months for our office, but we are optimistic for the future.”

Brinks appointed Boothe to be the interim clerk of court effective Nov. 7 and said she intends to run for the office in November of next year when Hazlewood’s term expires.

Hazlewood was elected to serve the unexpired term of Susan Gasperini, who retired.

“The Court finds that the Circuit Court Clerk [Hazlewood], by reason of mental and/or physical disability, is unable to perform her duties,” the order states.

Boothe included the language of Code Section 15.2-1635 which states that Hazlewood has been “found temporarily unable to perform her duties by reason of mental or physical disability.”

This is the second time Hazlewood has involuntarily taken leave of her elected position.

Now retired Judge David V. Williams appointed then retired Henry County Circuit Court Clerk Vickie Helmstutler to serve as temporary clerk when Hazlewood left in Aug. 2019 because of a “significant medical condition, making her temporarily unavailable to perform her duties,” Williams said.

Hazlewood was embroiled in a domestic dispute prior to that time, but returned to work about three months later.

“As for the plan for the office, The Honorable Judge Marcus Brinks requested the Supreme Court team to conduct an immediate assessment to ensure this office is on track,” wrote Boothe.

“We are working with our Supreme Court team to activate online payment this week. I would love to see this office move towards being more technologically resourceful. We are also working on plans to scan all filings to help us locate documents easier, as well as the public and our surrounding offices.”