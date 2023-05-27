Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Sherri Hazlewood has submitted her intent to resign from office effective July 1 while her lawyer has managed to work through her court cases without seeing his client go to jail.

Hazlewood serves as Patrick County circuit court clerk, but after multiple charges in multiple jurisdictions and for the second time in her career, a judge having ordered her to be temporarily removed from office, she has decided to voluntarily step down.

A special prosecutor had been named to represent 545 signers of a petition seeking Hazlewood's removal, alleging that she "presented an unwell mental state during the 2022 year, directly affecting the office and the county."

Pulaski County Commonwealth's Attorney Justin Griffith says he will not be pursuing a case to prove that Hazlewood had neglected her duties now that she intends to retire before the case could be heard in court.

Judge Marcus Brinks has appointed Morgan Boothe to serve as the interim clerk of court, but Hazlewood has continued to draw her annual salary of $116,831.

Meanwhile Ward Armstrong, Hazlewood's attorney, with amended charges in hand managed to avoid jail time for his client in Bland County General District Court on Wednesday.

Hazlewood had originally been charged with possession of schedule I/II drugs and intoxication in public, but pleaded guilty to an amended charge of fleeing from law enforcement with the intoxication charge to be dismissed.

Hazlewood was ordered to pay $1,654 in fines and costs without serving any time in jail.

In Patrick County, Hazlewood had been charged with entering a structure to commit assault and battery and destruction of property with intent, but on April 14 she pleaded no contest to two amended counts of disorderly conduct and was sentenced to two years suspended and $131 in court costs.

On Jan. 4, a charge of intoxication in public was dismissed against Hazlewood in Franklin County.

Hazlewood is due again in Patrick County Circuit Court on July 24 for a pre-trial hearing on a charge of driving while under the influence. She was previously found guilty in Patrick County General District Court on the charge and sentenced to a 60-day suspended sentence, but Armstrong appealed the case to the higher court.