After a compensation study that began last year, Evergreen Solutions LLC recommends that Henry County Public Schools (HCPS) make increases to current compensation rates.

Evergreen Solutions LLC, a consultant firm out of Tallahassee, Florida, was hired to conduct a compensation and classification study on the HCPS division beginning in September 2022.

Evergreen Senior Consultant Kristin Gilley shared the results of the study at the HCPS June School Board meeting.

The firm collected data from the employee database, salary schedules, job descriptions, organizational charts and personnel policies and procedures to meet the goals of the study, Gilley said.

Employee outreach was also part of the study. Surveys were sent to all employees on Nov. 16 which resulted in 668 employee responses and on-site interviews from Dec. 5 and 6 across the different employee classifications with 125 participants, Gilley said.

One question on the survey asked employees why they came to work for the school system and why they chose to stay. Responses revealed that many employees came to work for the school division for the location but remain in the school division because of job satisfaction and enjoyment, job security and stability, benefits and retirement, coworkers and leadership team.

The goals of the study were to review current HCPS classifications for positions and the compensation system to ensure internal equity, conduct a survey of peer organizations to ensure external quality and to make final recommendations to the school division for increased equity both internally and externally, Gilley said.

On average, the division was found to be 5.5% below market minimum, 5.3% below market midpoints and 5.1% below market maximums in a market salary survey when compared to 21 other peer divisions, Gilley said.

Gilley said that ideally a division will rest around the midpoint. Teachers were found to be getting 6.7% below market midpoint, school-based administrative support at 9.4% below market midpoint, skilled trade workers 9% below market midpoint and technology administrators 22.1% below the market midpoint.

Assistant principal salaries were found to be 21.4% below market midpoint, principals 18% below market midpoint, assistant superintendents 21.6% below market midpoint and directors 23.6% below market midpoint.

However, some classifications were above the market midpoint, with paraprofessionals at 12.4% above, bus drivers at 3.2% above, school nutrition managers at 15.1% above and nurses at 8.2% above.

Gilley said that Evergreen Solutions recommends that HCPS implement a class-year parity to alleviate some of the compression between employee wages while also providing credit for the time employees have been in their positions.

This option would cost the division an estimated $3,281,113 and brings an average adjustment of 10.3% in salaries for employees, Gilley said.

Evergreen Solutions also recommended that HCPS revise the titles of generic classifications to better reflect job duties, revise all job descriptions to include updated classification information and review them annually and implement new pay plans, Gilley said.

Additionally, HCPS should conduct small-scale surveys as needed to assess market competitiveness for “hard to fill” positions to ensure retention of employees, conduct a comprehensive classification and compensation study every three to five years and review and revise the existing pay practice guidelines for determining salaries as appropriate.

The first steps Gilley provided were to update job descriptions and provide plan management training to the human resource department.

“I appreciated the Evergreen study,” HCPS Board Member Thomas Auker said. “Wow. It looks like we have our work cut out for us, but I do appreciate that.”