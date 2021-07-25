HCPS announces free meals program; Ridgeway, Stuart get federal cash; housing market cooling

HCPS announces free meals program
Henry County Public Schools announced its policy for providing free meals to all children served under the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs, which is available for review at each school and/or central school nutrition office.
All schools in the division will be participating in the Community Eligibility Provision as implemented under the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010, HCPS said in a release. Enrolled students will be provided a nutritious meal for breakfast and lunch each day at no charge. Households will not be required to submit a meal application form to receive free meals, and they will receive a letter that includes contact information for any questions.
Any questions can be directed to Marci Lexa, director of school nutrition programs, at 276-638-1159 or mlexa@henry.k12.va.us.
Hot housing market may be cooling
The June 2021 Home Sales Report released by Virginia Realtors group shows that there may be a slowing pace in the very hot home selling market that had prompted bidding wars across the state.
Home sales in Virginia rose by 15.9% from May to June, and the median sales price statewide was $372,500, up 17.1% from a year ago. But numbers in June, the number of homes available for sale is also increasing.
Most markets across Virginia are seeing expanding inventories, and some markets are seeing a slowdown in buyers, the report said. At the end of June 2021, there were 19,346 active listings statewide, which is 17.9% lower than the level at the end of June 2020. However, the number of increased by 7.5% between May and June.
More single-family homes are coming onto the market, and it is expected that overall inventories will be greater over the summer and into the fall in most markets in Virginia.
“It remains a seller’s market, although buyers likely will find less competition and more options this summer and into the fall,” economist Lisa Sturtevant said in the report. “Inventory will remain tight, and demand will stay strong, but the pace of home sales activity and the increase in prices should begin to return to a more normal state throughout the rest of the year and into 2022.”
Retired Patrick official wins state honor
Steve Allen, recently retired emergency management coordinator with Patrick County, has won the Stanley Everett Crigger Humanitarian Award from the Virginia Emergency Management Association. Allen received the award at a recent meeting of the Patrick County Board of Supervisors.
This award recognizes the emergency management professional who has served others with empathy, kindness, and compassion through their work, VEMA said in announcing the winner. Stan Crigger is known to have demonstrated these qualities to his colleagues and community relentlessly throughout his life and career. The award acknowledges that emergency management is more than hours on the job, but a service to others.
Allen served the community for more than 25 years, with 14 of those as the emergency management coordinator. The release said he is known to be “the consummate professional, is compassionate, creative, and resourceful-many of the same endearing qualities as the award namesake shared.”
Allen actually won this award in 2020, but the presentation delayed because of the pandemic.
City continues hydrant flushing
Martinsville Water Resources and Fire Department personnel will continue this week to flushing fire hydrants as part of its annual maintenance program. Weather permitting hydrants will be flushed Sunday through Saturday between 4 a.m. and 5 p.m. through Aug. 6 Individual hydrants will be inspected more closely and repaired, if necessary, after flushing is completed.
The flushing schedule:
This week:
- Liberty Fair Mall and Commonwealth Boulevard to Memorial Boulevard, all of Chatham Road and adjacent streets, beginning at Commonwealth Boulevard and continuing to Woodhaven Roadd, plus streets in the Bethel Lane area.
Aug. 2-5:
- Uptown areas from Memorial Boulevard to Starling Avenue, including Church Street, Main Street, Fayette Street, Market Street and all adjacent streets.
Periodic flushing is necessary to clear normal sediment from lines and ensure that the hydrants are functional for fire protection. Because sediment will be disturbed, some dingy water can be expected, but the dinginess should disappear in a short time. Any persistent cloudiness can usually be cleared by briefly opening all faucets in the building simultaneously.
Residents are cautioned to avoid clothes washing if they are aware of hydrants being flushed nearby. While any sediment stirred up has been disinfected by chlorine in the water supply, the dinginess can still stain clothes if it is drawn into the washing machine in sufficient quantity.
Flushing schedules will be announced later for remaining portions of the city.
— STAFF REPORT
Holly Kozelsky of the Bulletin staff contributed to this report.