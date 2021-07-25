HCPS announces free meals program; Ridgeway, Stuart get federal cash; housing market cooling

Most markets across Virginia are seeing expanding inventories, and some markets are seeing a slowdown in buyers, the report said. At the end of June 2021, there were 19,346 active listings statewide, which is 17.9% lower than the level at the end of June 2020. However, the number of increased by 7.5% between May and June.

More single-family homes are coming onto the market, and it is expected that overall inventories will be greater over the summer and into the fall in most markets in Virginia.

“It remains a seller’s market, although buyers likely will find less competition and more options this summer and into the fall,” economist Lisa Sturtevant said in the report. “Inventory will remain tight, and demand will stay strong, but the pace of home sales activity and the increase in prices should begin to return to a more normal state throughout the rest of the year and into 2022.”

Retired Patrick official wins state honor

Steve Allen, recently retired emergency management coordinator with Patrick County, has won the Stanley Everett Crigger Humanitarian Award from the Virginia Emergency Management Association. Allen received the award at a recent meeting of the Patrick County Board of Supervisors.