HCPS board approves student member

Henry County Public Schools (HCPS) will be getting its first student board member estimated as early as January.

HCPS Director of Communications Monica Hatchett presented a model policy to the school board that outlined a potential plan for a student member, who would serve in an advisory capacity. The policy was based on research from other school boards in divisions which have student members.

Virginia has 42 school divisions with student school board members, and though HCPS did not speak with all of them, the gathered information brought them to the following decisions.

“The student representative participates in an advisory capacity,” Hatchett said. The member will not have a vote, will not attend closed sessions and will not have access to confidential information such as student or personnel records.

However, she said, the student will be required to attend all regular meetings and complete assignments for research and data when requested by the board to do so.

Hatchett said that the proposed template to nominate the student members would be to have the principals from both Bassett High School and Magna Vista High School select two students, one senior and one junior, to represent the school.

From those nominations, HCPS Superintendent Sandy Strayer would select the student representatives, and then there would be approval from the board. In most divisions, the student representative serves a one year term.

The HCPS student member will have a 2-year term, minus the first senior who is selected, with the junior member continuing on the board until graduation. This will ensure that there is always a student member on the board with experience.

The tentative timeline to proceed began with the board approving the student board member policy at its October meeting, which it did unanimously. For November, Hatchett suggested that Strayer get the nominations from the high schools and select the two students. For December, the school board will vote to approve the new members, and in January the students will attend their first meeting.

In other matters at Thursday’s regular HCPS board meeting:

Ronald James spoke during the public comment section of the meeting to address scheduling, saying that students are tightly grouped and have minimal exposure to different environments and students. He said that the issue should be addressed because its current format stunts students from experiencing diversity and can prevent students from making friends.

Hatchett presented awards and recognitions, reading proclamations that designate the month of October Bullying Prevention Month and Disability Awareness Month.

Hatchett presented awards to four board members from the Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) in recognition for their participation in various activities throughout the year. HCPS Board Chair Thomas Auker and HCPS Board members Ben Gravely, Teddy Martin II, Elizabeth Durden and Cherie Whitlow received certificates.

Students from the Career Academy gave a presentation on cybersecurity, and their teacher, Donna Hicks, gave a presentation on the updates of new equipment to the cybersecurity lab at the school. The students spoke about phishing, the importance of strong passwords and multi-factor authentication (MFA).

Hatchett spoke about the division equity report containing information from the state of Virginia and from the school division individually. She said that HCPS enrollment is slightly down from last year, but by fewer than 100 students; advance coursework students’ demographic numbers show that Black and Hispanic groups are down 4% in total compared to last year; advance diplomas were down just under 2%; standard diplomas are up 3%; and GED certificates and other non-graduates were up 1%.

The board unanimously approved the consent agenda containing the minutes from the September meeting, payment of bills, overnight and out-of-state field trip requests, Special Education Advisory Committee (SEAC) members for 2022-23 and employee computer purchases through payroll deduction for FY 2023.

Strayer nominated Gravely to be reappointed as the board’s representative for the Piedmont Governor’s School’s governing board and for HCPS board member Terri Flanagan to serve as the alternate. The nomination was unanimously passed by the board.

HCPS Assistant Superintendent for Operations and Administrative Services David Scott spoke about an additional appropriation of $220,200 to the School Nutrition Budget for the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program, and the board unanimously approved.

The Superintendent’s report video was played, highlighting hands-on learning at Drewry Mason Elementary School with scientific investigation projects, a coding challenge and Sanville Elementary School, Magna Vista High School’s first robotics meeting and more.

Auker announced a reminder of dates:

Nov. 3: monthly meeting at 6 p.m.

Nov. 16-18: VSBA annual convention

Dec. 1: monthly meeting at 6 p.m.

Jan. 5: Annual recognition and monthly meeting at 6 p.m.

In closed session, the board appointed Lisa Gardner as school nurse coordinator.