HCPS board hold first meeting after Zehr's passing

During the Henry County Public Schools (HCPS) Board's August meeting, members of the board talked about board member Francis Zehr, who had died on July 29.

After the meeting, the school board announced that it will appoint an interim School Board member to fill the vacancy of Zehr's seat, representing the Ridgeway district, to serve from Sept. 1 through Nov. 30. The interim member will hold office and participate in all School Board functions during the period until voters fill the seat at a special election.

Registered voters who live in the Ridgeway district who are interested in filling the interim school board member role should submit a letter of interest to Monica Hatchett at monica.hatchett@henry.k12.va.us or P.O. Box 8958, Collinsville, VA, 24078 by Monday, Aug. 15.

Candidates will be interviewed by the School Board after submission of letters and verification of qualified status as register voters. A public hearing will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15.

Zehr died of complications from a heart attack, at a hospital in Utica, New York, where he had been visiting for a high school reunion, his obituary states. He was 70 years old.

"We have an empty chair," HCPS board chairman Thomas Auker said. “A chair that used to be filled with a very vibrant man who had wisdom and strength to carry on the responsibilities of being on this board. We lost him this week very quickly. We didn’t have time to say our goodbyes, but we know that he’s in a far better place than we are.”

“I worked with Mr. Zehr, I loved his humor and I loved his A to Z,” Auker added. He said that any member of the HCPS system would know what “A to Z” means.

“Mr. Zehr was a very practical individual. He was always working for the students of Henry County, for the teachers of Henry County and for the administrators,” Auker said. “I personally will miss him because we worked together as teachers, and there were times that I didn’t always get his joke. There were times where I just had to simply say ‘okay.’”

“We lift him up this morning. He’s not here in person, but he is here in spirit and for that reason we are going to be able to endure and move on with the work that is before us,” he said. “Thank you Mr. Zehr for all your kindness and your love and all of your humor.”

HCPS Superintendent Sandy Strayer also shared some words: “As excited as we are about school starting, it is also a very sad time for school to start. Mr. Zehr was very excited about school starting and getting back to normalcy and he couldn’t wait for the Friday night football games to start. He had increasingly said that to me and I would say that as a student I first met Mr. Zehr in eighth grade … He taught us all about civic duty and civics and world geography and then he carried that out by serving with the board of supervisors and the school board.”

In other matters:

Henry County Public Schools Director of Communications Monica Hatchett announced that Logan Surber received a laptop computer and a certificate from the board and from CodeVA for her participation and winning of a state competition for computer science.

Hatchett also presented certificates to a group of Magna Vista High School (MVHS) students who were recognized for their state-level participation with Future Farmers of America (FFA). Students present to receive certificates included: Sadie Perry, Claudia Phillips, Kaci Meade, Hailey Chitwood, Abbie Moxley, Jordyn Beale, Addison Bryan, Cooper Owen, Tucker Roach and Austin Gammons.

HCPS Director of Human Resources Christy Landon presented updates to the Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) school board policies and regulations. The changes were made to bring current policies and regulations into compliance, and the board unanimously approved the changes.

Strayer gave the superintendent’s report highlighted: substitute and new teacher orientations, a new work order system, new office and garage for the transportation department, HVAC and boiler upgrades, facade upgrades to Campbell Court Elementary School, polished school floors, distribution of iPads for the ninth grade, installation of new Promethean boards, a water heater replacement at MVHS, mulching on several playgrounds at elementary schools, an upgraded parking lot space at Bassett High School and more.

Auker gave a reminder of dates:

Next monthly meeting at 6 p.m. on Sept. 1

Legislative Advocacy Conference on Sept. 22

October monthly meeting at 6 p.m. on Oct. 6

November monthly meeting at 9 a.m. on Nov. 3

VSBA Annual Convention on Nov. 16 to 18

December monthly meeting at 6 p.m. on Dec. 1

The board then met in closed session to discuss appointments and separations of personnel; consideration of recommendations for special placement students, non-resident and religious exemptions; and pending legal matters.