HCPS first day back a success

Wednesday was the first day of school for Henry County Public Schools and principals all around the county had great things to say about how things ran.

“It’s an exciting time of year to see our students enter our building,” Sanville Elementary School Principal Joshua Eanes said. “Sanville teachers and staff have worked tirelessly to open our doors wide open with love and readiness.”

“Our parents and families have been wonderful in helping make the start of school a smooth transition as well,” Eanes added. “I am proud of our school community as we come together to promote learning for all of our students.”

“The first day at Fieldale-Collinsville Middle School has been a tremendous success,” said Principal Franketta Tatum. “We are grateful for the support and patience extended to us by our families as we worked hard to prepare for the first day of school.

“Our sixth-grade students are becoming acclimated to our systems of operations. Our seventh- and eighth-grade students have enjoyed reuniting with their peers and educators after a long summer break. We’re looking forward to a successful school year that will be full of exciting, fun, and challenging educational experiences.”

In the southeastern part of the county, Principal Marcie Seay said, “The first day at Axton Elementary was phenomenal! Staff and students arrived eager to see each other and get the 22-23 school year started. Today has been one of the smoothest first days yet.”

“Today was an amazing day at Drewry Mason Elementary School,” said Principal Elizabeth Motley. “Our students came in smiling and seemed to be so happy to be back at school.”

Motley added that, “Our teachers and staff have worked hard to prepare for the year, so I know that our success on the first day is just the start to an amazing year for our Drewry Mason Spartans!”

Students’ first holiday will be Labor Day, on Sept. 5. In October, students will be released 3 hours early on Thursday the 13th. In November, a teacher work day will be held on the 8th, and Thanksgiving break will be held Wednesday, Nov. 23, through Friday, Nov. 25.

On Tuesday, Dec. 20, students will be released 3 hours early for winter break. Christmas this year falls on a Sunday. School will be out for winter break for 2 1/2 weeks, resuming on Monday, Jan. 9.

Monday, Jan. 16, is a school board holiday; Monday, Feb. 20, is a teacher workday. The next days off school will be Monday, April 3, through (and including) Monday, April 10, for spring break. The last day of school will be Wednesday, May 24.

Inclement weather make-up days will be Nov. 23; Jan. 4, 5, 6; Feb. 20; April 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10 (with school board approval); and May 25, 16. The order of those days taken is at the discretion of the superintendent.

For information on your child’s bus, visit the Pupil Transportation page on henry.k12.va.us. The bus information is private and can only be accessed by registering for the site and giving a child’s name, birthday and personal identification number.