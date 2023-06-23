The Henry County Public Schools (HCPS) board has approved an amended FY24 budget with less funding from the state, but agreed more changes are anticipated in future meetings.

“The item before you is to reconcile the budget that was passed in March with the skinny budget that was passed by the General Assembly in June,” HCPS Assistant Superintendent for Operations and Administrative Services Dr. David Scott said.

The FY24 budget approved by the board in March listed state funding of $70,620,860, where the budget approved at the special meeting on Thursday for the fiscal year closeout shows a lowered state contribution of $68,954,798.

“What we’re looking at is a reconciliation of a redundancy of $1,666,062 that will come out of the state revenue, so we’ve adjusted our expenditure categories accordingly,” Scott said.

The HCPS board approved the total budget of $101,018,350 — down from a previous estimation of $102,748,527— to be approved by the Henry County Board of Supervisors, but more amendments are expected in the near future.

“I will of course note that the expectation is now that primaries are over that they might actually pass a more robust budget and so we are going to be revisiting this very shortly,” HCPS Board Chair Teddy Martin said.

This decrease in funding comes after a board approved increase in employee compensation.

“With this adjustment are we still maintaining that 7% that we agreed upon previously,” HCPS Board Vice Chair Ben Gravely said.

The increase provides a one-step boost to all employees on the teacher scale while also increasing the teacher scale by 5% at each step; a 5% increase for all teacher employees who have already reached the step 28; a one-step increase to all employees on the classified scales while also increasing the classified scales by 7%; a 7% increase for all classified employees who already reached step 28; a 7.5% increase for to annual pay for all contracted and full-time bus drivers and drivers aides; and a 5% increase for all employees paid on an open-range, administrative scale.

“Yes sir,” Scott said. “We’ve always prioritized the safety of our schools and employee compensation, and we’ve secured for those in this budget.”