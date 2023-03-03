The Henry County Public Schools (HCPS) board approved a budget for next year of $101,748,527, and it will now be sent to the Henry County Board of Supervisors.

“Our budget objectives for the FY 2024 budget development are few but they are very much on target,” Assistant Superintendent of Operations and Administrative Services David Scott said.

The total increase in the budget compared to FY23 is $1,530,730. The budget objectives that cause the increase include compensation increases for employees, fuel costs, front-end bus replacement and utilities cost increases, Scott said.

“Sixty-two percent of our expenditures are still projected to go towards instruction and most of that is in compensations for our teachers, administration and our paraprofessionals,” Scott said.

The budget allocates 1% of funds by expenditure category towards facilities where previously it had been around 5%, and other allocations are 3% to debt service and transfers; 4% to technology; 8% to both operations and maintenance and pupil transportation; and 11% to state and federal grants.

The budget contains a capital improvement plan containing projects dealing with HVAC systems, building upgrades, lighting replacement, elevator installation, roof replacements, the addition of a field house, improvements to athletic campus, improved handicap accessibility and artificial turf installation and track repairs.

Scott said that he wanted to highlight finding new ways to pay for these projects and said that HCPS will apply to the School Construction Assistance Program and have built up around $9 million with the 1% sales tax money.

The budget projects $70,620,860 from state funding for the budget which is $328,048 more than FY23 and $19,415,301 in local matches and leeway funding with is an increase of $702,682 from FY23. Those amounts plus a projected $11 million in grants and $1,712,366 from other revenue make up the budget for FY24.

The budget request for local match will now be sent to the Henry County Board of Supervisors to either be approved or adjusted.

In other matters:

HCPS Director of Communications Monica Hatchett passed out student recognitions to students for achievements for placing in the Eastman Black History Oratorical Contest, volleyball, the district scholastic bowl, swim, wrestling, football and forensics.

HCPS Student Board Member Lakyn Cochran read a proclamation from the Governor for VSBA Students and Schools in Challenging Environments Month and HCPS Student Board Member Hunter Goad read a proclamation for Youth Art Month.

The board approved the consent agenda that contained the minutes for the February board meeting, payment of bills, overnight and out-of-state field trip requests, tuition for the Governor’s School for 2034-24, college guides for Bassett and Magna Vista High School, a school based mental health grant, dental insurance for 2023-24 and the renewal of employee vision insurance.

The board approved the action agenda that contained self-insured health care insurance coverage for FY 24 with Anthem for the period July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024.

HCPS Superintendent Sandy Strayer gave the superintendent’s report highlighting World Read Aloud Day, the annual teachers job fair, the celebration of student of the month and Mount Olivet Elementary School students making Valentines for veterans.

The board approved a personnel report. The report appointed Charity Brimmer, Kat Faunce and Elizabeth Motley, Taylor Agee, Meritha Alderman, Brandon Arnold, John Athey, William Athey, Barry Bagwell, Gerardi Becerra-Uribe, Christopher Bitz, Melissa Bowers, Stephen Brinegar, Travis Broadhurst, Dillon Christian, Tahli Clanton, Janie Collins, Samantha Dalton, Joshua Duncan, Bryan Dunn, Yvonne Elgin, Joseph Favero, Shayna Foley, Hanna Franklin, Christian Garcia, Brian Scott Gardner, Mason Gary, Jordan Gaylor, Delano Gravely, Mikhail Hairston, Mark Hancock, Wendal Henson, Mark Hughes, Tehillah Johnson, John Inman, Darryl Johnson, Dylan Johnson, Courtney Jones, Jay Joyce, Cynthia Legg, Wesley Lewis, Giselle Marban, Cheyenne Marinus, Pamela Martin, Seth Martin, Richard McDaniel, Justin McGhee, David Meyer, Sherri Mitchell, Yanitzy Montesinos, Basil Mott, Richard Newman, Jacob Overstreet, Nicholas Page, William Parks, Jasmine Pritchett, Jody Pruitt, Jody Reece, Coleman Robertson, Faith Ruscelloni, David Saleeba, John Schlueter, Morgan Scott, Paige Scott, Charles Sechrist, Edward Sechrist, Houston Stutz, Samuel Suite, Jennifer Torrence, Matthew Tuggle, Kevin Underwood, Kyle Vidano, Bradshaw Whiting and Jennifer Yeaman.

The report included separations from Tara Bouknight, Monica Hatchett and Arron Thomasson.

HCPS Board Chair Teddy Martin gave a reminder of dates:

March 15: VSBA March hot topic conference

April 13: Monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m.

April 13: VSBA March "hot topic" conference

May 4: VSBA Spring Networking Forum at 5 p.m.

May 11: Monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m.

June 1: Monthly meeting at 9 a.m.

July 13: Monthly meeting at 9 a.m.

Aug. 3: Monthly meeting at 9 a.m.

Sept. 7: Monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 5: Monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m.

November 15-17: VSBA annual convention