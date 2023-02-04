The Henry County Public Schools (HCPS) recognized multiple groups of students and received recognition from the Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA).

Two students, Dakota Carter and Lakyn Cochran, competed at the Piedmont District Scholastic Bowl, with Cochran winning first team and Carter winning second team.

Bassett High School (BHS) All-District Symphonic band members Dylan Mabry, Cole Wilkinson, Ricky Hall, Asjah Taylor, Breanna Boyd, Morgan Sechrist, Angelina Hester, Brendon Easley, Gavin Whitlow, Christian Sarabia, Isaac McKissick and Matthew Gray were recognized.

BHS All-District Concert Band members Jenny Castro, Harrison Byrd, Khyrra Martin, Cicely Young, Keira Kennedy, Maggie Sechrist, Haley Wray, Nolan Poperowitz and Clarisa Tye were recognized.

HCPS Director of Communications Monica Hatchett read a proclamation from the governor designating February 2023 as School Board Appreciation Month, saying, “school boards play a vital role in ensuring that students across the Commonwealth have access to a high-quality, rigorous education and are best positioned to uphold educational excellence in Virginia’s schools.”

HCPS Board Chair Teddy Martin, HCPS Board Vice Chair Ben Gravely and HCPS Board members Thomas Auker, Elizabeth Durden, Champ Hardie, Cherie Whitlow and Terri Flanagan all received certificates in recognition for their work on the school board from the Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA).

Hatchett read a proclamation on School Board Clerk Appreciation Week on the third week of February to recognize the efforts of HCPS Board Clerk Leslie Ramey and Martin presented her with a gift.

In other matters:

HCPS Student Board Member Lakyn Cochran read the governor’s proclamation recognizing February of 2023 as Black History Month and to “recognize the people, historic events and the cultural moments that have shaped American and world history and our society today.”

HCPS Student Board Member Hunter Goad read the governor’s proclamation recognizing February of 2023 as Career and Technical Education Month and to recognize that “career and technical education allows students to explore multiple pathways to postsecondary readiness.”

Magna Vista Future Farmers of America (FFA) members Mallory Kaczor and Justin Ford spoke to the board about what they do in the FFA and how it benefits them.

HCPS Director of Finance Benjamin Boone spoke about FY24 budget developments, saying that the governor’s budget proposals are still being reviewed and projected to be ready on Feb. 25. A joint budget session with the Henry County Board of Supervisors will be at 5 p.m. Feb. 28.

The board unanimously approved the consent agenda containing the minutes from the January meeting and payment of bills.

HCPS Superintendent Sandy Strayer gave her report highlighting the different activities at HCPS in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, National Rubber Duck Day celebration activities at Campbell Court Elementary School and a visit from WFXR weatherman John Carroll at Stanleytown Elementary School.

The board approved the personnel report. The report appointed Jasmine Pritchett, Jacqulene Dalton, John Inman, Jennifer Damron, Ariel Edwards, Chelsey Hall, Abria Johnson and Linda Lynch; reassigned Cassadie Peters; separated John Miner and Lena Arnold; and deleted Amber Davis, Cherry Millner, Eleanor Mullins, Frances Peatross, Elizabeth Self, Matthew Self, Rhonda Thomas, Nyema Wade and Kimberly Wilson.

Martin gave a reminder of dates:

Feb. 28: joint budget work session with the Henry County Board of Supervisors at 5 p.m.

March 2: regular monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m.

March 15: VSBA march hot topic conference

April 13: regular monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m.

May 4: VSBA spring networking forum

May 11: regular monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m.