HCPS students let out late, P&HCC closes early, due to tornado warnings

Tornado warnings hit the area around the time school was letting out, so Henry County Public Schools students remained sheltered in the buildings rather than hitting the road.

At 3:01 p.m. the school system sent out messages to parents and guardians saying "student arrival home will be delayed as all HCPS students and staff are taking cover at school at this time."

Exactly an hour later, the school sent notice that dismissal was beginning -- at 4:01 p.m. "Students will arrive home later than usual today," the message said. "Thank you for your patience as we put student safety first this afternoon."

At 4:06 p.m. Patrick & Henry Community College announced that it will close for the rest of the day and remain closed in the evening because of the threat of severe storms.

Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.