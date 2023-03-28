The Henry County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident this afternoon at People's General Store on Morehead Avenue in Ridgeway.
It was reported that a man entered the store "and stole an unknown amount of money from a machine inside the store," said Chief Deputy Wayne Davis. "The suspect then fled on foot."
More information is expected to be available later this afternoon, he added.
Holly Kozelsky
