Head-on collision injures one

One driver was injured in a head-on collision involving two vehicles on Rives Road in Martinsville Saturday night.

According to a crash report filed by Investigating Officer Austin Vernon, Malcom Deshawn Pritchett of Martinsville was headed south on Rives Road in his 2004 Chevy Tahoe when, at 9:22 p.m., he lost control "due to an apparent tire blowing, causing it to swerve over into the northbound lane."

Pritchett's Tahoe then collided head-on with a 2016 Ford Focus headed north and being driven by Kemiya Arie Hayden of Ridgeway, the report said.

After the two vehicles collided, Vernon's report shows, the Tahoe rolling over onto its side, striking a row of bushes before coming to a stop in a yard. The Ford Focus came to a stop crossways in the southbound lane.

The airbag was deployed on the Ford Focus, but the report indicated it was unknown whether the airbag deployed on the Tahoe.

Pritchett was transported by ambulance to Sovah Health-Martinsville with injury. Although Vernon listed Hayden as having possible minor injury, she was not taken to the hospital. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

Pritchett was charged with failing to maintain proper control and the report noted that the Tahoe he was driving had worn or slick tires.

Both vehicles were declared total losses by Vernon in the incident that occurred in the 1100 block of Rives Road.