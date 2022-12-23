 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Head-on collision sends one person to the hospital

A two-vehicle crash in Fieldale sent one person to the hospital on Thursday.

At about 5 p.m. a 2008 Chevrolet Impala and a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado collided on Dillons Fork Road (SR 609), near the intersection with Kogertown Road (SR 812), Virginia State Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Rick Garletts said.

Police say it appeared the Impala crossed the centerline and struck the Silverado head-on.

Catlin A. Spencer, 26, of Martinsville, was driving the Impala and was not wearing a seatbelt. She was transported to the hospital with injuries.

Roger L. Hanna, 72, of Martinsville, was driving the Silverado and was wearing his seatbelt. Garletts said Hanna was not injured.

After investigating, police charged Spencer with reckless driving.

No information was provided as to the extent of Spencer's injuries or her condition.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-591-7543. Follow him @billdwyatt.

