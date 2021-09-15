Health district rocked by two more 'net' deaths

For instance, shifts in data tell us these three victims were two men and woman, two of them Black and one of them white. There were two between the ages of 70 and 79 and one in the 60-69 bracket.

This makes 11 deaths this month and pushes to 352 the number who have died across Henry, Patrick and Franklin counties and the city of Martinsville.

Franklin County now has lost 87 residents, and Martinsville has lost 84. Henry County’s death toll adjusted to 134.

The district reported 63 new cases this morning. Henry County had nearly half (31) of those, and Franklin County accounted for 22. Patrick County had eight, and Martinsville had two, each for the second day in a row.

The 7-day average fell to 51, or 36.8 per 100,000 residents.

And although there were two new hospitalizations in Franklin County, there was a reduction in Henry County, for a net of one.

The Franklin County School Board on Tuesday rescinded its policy and required masks to be worn indoors. The district has at least one outbreak — at Benjamin Franklin Middle School — and dozens of other cases.