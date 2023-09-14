A briefing will be held at New College Institute on Friday, revealing current data about the quality of life in Martinsville and Henry County.

The West Piedmont Health District, Harvest Foundation, and a group of citizens called the Equity Collaborative have invited the public to attend the event at 11:30 a.m. at 191 Fayette St.

“The health district routinely leads community health assessments. This one is different,” said West Piedmont Health District Population Health Manager Nancy Bell. “This time we approached data-seeking from an equity perspective by using a formula of inclusion and outreach to underrepresented groups and doing so in nontraditional ways.”

Two studies providing information on infant mortality, chronic health conditions, education, economic well being, housing, food access, transportation and other issues are included in the data sets, uncovering the health and outcomes local residents experience.

The project has been underway for several months with a purpose of better understanding the needs of citizens from every census tract, ethnic, racial and income group.

“This is not just about determining the needs of citizens, it’s about better understanding the barriers that keep them from achieving optimum health,” said Pamela Chitwood, the health district’s equity coordinator and project manager. Chitwood said that in the coming months, groups of concerned citizens will work together to develop solutions to the issues detailed in the report.

The Harvest Foundation supported and supplemented the work by partnering with the University of Virginia to break down data to the census tract level.

“Understanding inequities in you community at the census tract level allows policy makers the opportunity to know exactly where and who are experiencing better or worse health outcomes,” said Harvest Foundation President Kate Keller.

“We have a 12.5-year difference in life expectancy on two different sides of a street in Martinsville and Henry County. We now can dig into the reasons why and work with local communities to shrink that gap.”

Other supporting partners of the project include Community Health Solutions, Virginia Tech’s Center for Public Health Practice and Research, and the Weldon Cooper Center for Survey Research at University of Virginia. The partners provided assistance with the gathering and analyzing of the data.

To anyone who attends the briefing and signs in with an email address, links to the two data documents will be provided.

Attendees will have the opportunity to join any of the “solution teams” and work with others who have an interest in the work.