Healthcare officials call for vigilance amid declining COVID-19 numbers

"That's not the case. We care for all of our patients the same. Whether you're vaccinated or not, that care is provided."

Gunn-Nolan said some patients act belligerently when hospital staff ask questions about vaccination status during the health screening.

"It is imperative that we know that information," said Gunn-Nolan. "I want to make sure the public understands whether you're vaccinated or not, we don't decide to withhold care, but your best foot going forward is to make sure you're vaccinated."

Fire Marshall and Fire Chief Ted Anderson said he was also noticing an improvement in the numbers from around the community, but EMS remains stretched.

"I haven't seen it at 9-1-1 yet, but I hope it will follow," Anderson said as he encouraged everyone to use the emergency service when it was needed, but make sure the need was an emergency before making the call.

Henry County Public Information Officer Brandon Martin said he was glad the rates are beginning to come down.

"Get the vaccine," Martin said. "Its importance cannot be understated."

Bell also reminded everyone that it soon will be flu season, and it's unsafe to play loose with it.