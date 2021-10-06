Healthcare officials call for vigilance amid declining COVID-19 numbers

Though COVID-19 cases are trending downward again, it's not time to slack off.
That was the message of local public health officials on Wednesday's virtual community COVID-19 briefing, at which it was noted that there had been no deaths attributed to COVID reported in the preceding 24 hours.
"Let's celebrate that the number of cases is on the down, but we want to keep the precautions up," said West Piedmont District Population Manager Nancy Bell. "As of today we have lost 143 Henry County residents and 86 in Martinsville and had over 8,000 cases.
"Let's not get complacent. We're still seeing new cases everyday."
Sovah-Martinsville CEO Spencer Thomas said there has been a reduction in the rate of admission of COVID-19 patients at the hospital.
"We have seen a decline, but we're at 45 across the market [Martinsville and Danville] and 93% of those patients are unvaccinated," said Thomas.
Chief Medical Officer Sheranda Gunn-Nolan said that despite the rumors, Sovah hospitals will still treat patients regardless of vaccination status.
"The conspiracy theories continue to grow, and it's devastating to see what they have turned into," she said. "We don't single out anyone, but there is fear that care will be withheld because they were not vaccinated.
"That's not the case. We care for all of our patients the same. Whether you're vaccinated or not, that care is provided."
Gunn-Nolan said some patients act belligerently when hospital staff ask questions about vaccination status during the health screening.
"It is imperative that we know that information," said Gunn-Nolan. "I want to make sure the public understands whether you're vaccinated or not, we don't decide to withhold care, but your best foot going forward is to make sure you're vaccinated."
Fire Marshall and Fire Chief Ted Anderson said he was also noticing an improvement in the numbers from around the community, but EMS remains stretched.
"I haven't seen it at 9-1-1 yet, but I hope it will follow," Anderson said as he encouraged everyone to use the emergency service when it was needed, but make sure the need was an emergency before making the call.
Henry County Public Information Officer Brandon Martin said he was glad the rates are beginning to come down.
"Get the vaccine," Martin said. "Its importance cannot be understated."
Bell also reminded everyone that it soon will be flu season, and it's unsafe to play loose with it.
"If you have one [sickness] and get the other, it could be fatal," she said. "We have two enemies we're fighting: the flu and COVID."