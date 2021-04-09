 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Heaps of hail in Henry County
0 comments
editor's pick

Heaps of hail in Henry County

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The hail collected Friday afternoon during the pop-up surge of severe weather that moved through the area. These images were from the home of George and Janice Agnew of Mountain Valley.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Amazon appears to have votes to block union effort

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert