 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Heavy rains may cause localized flooding
0 comments
featured top story

Heavy rains may cause localized flooding

{{featured_button_text}}
NWS image of approaching rain

National Weather Service image of approaching rain.

 NWS

The National Weather Service says heavy rains in the area may lead to localized flooding, especially Friday and Saturday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A storm system will linger along the west of our region through at least Friday and will create periods of clouds, showers and thunderstorms, the NWS said.

Sunshine is not in our forecast again until Sunday.

The chance of precipitation is 40-50% today through Friday, increasing to 70% Friday night and 60 on Saturday.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia to make film history by shooting first movie in space

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert