Heavy rains may cause localized flooding

The National Weather Service says heavy rains in the area may lead to localized flooding, especially Friday and Saturday.

A storm system will linger along the west of our region through at least Friday and will create periods of clouds, showers and thunderstorms, the NWS said.

Sunshine is not in our forecast again until Sunday.

The chance of precipitation is 40-50% today through Friday, increasing to 70% Friday night and 60 on Saturday.

