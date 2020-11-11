 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Heavy rains place area under flood watch/warning until late tonight
0 comments
breaking editor's pick top story

Heavy rains place area under flood watch/warning until late tonight

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Flood watches and warnings

Here are the flood watches and warnings for the region.

 NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

Martinsville and Henry and Patrick counties are part of a flood watch until 11:30 tonight.

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg indicated showers and a few thunderstorms producing heavy rain were moving across the area, with the possibility of 1 to 3 inches of rain in some locations.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Counties in North Carolina and east of Henry County are under a flash flood warning.

Because of potential flooding overnight, Patrick County Public Schools announced it would have a virtual school day for all students on Thursday.

An email from Superintendent Dean Gilbert said 12-month employees should report to work at noon.

He said other announcements could be forthcoming.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert