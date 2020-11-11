Heavy rains place area under flood watch/warning until late tonight

Martinsville and Henry and Patrick counties are part of a flood watch until 11:30 tonight.

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg indicated showers and a few thunderstorms producing heavy rain were moving across the area, with the possibility of 1 to 3 inches of rain in some locations.

Counties in North Carolina and east of Henry County are under a flash flood warning.

Because of potential flooding overnight, Patrick County Public Schools announced it would have a virtual school day for all students on Thursday.

An email from Superintendent Dean Gilbert said 12-month employees should report to work at noon.

He said other announcements could be forthcoming.