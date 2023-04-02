Heavy winds Saturday left many local areas without power. Electrical service has been restored gradually Saturday night and throughout Sunday.

Appalachian Power (AEP) on Saturday reported widespread winds of more than 50 mph, causing fallen trees to knock out power lines, according to a press release.

One of the areas of heavy power outages was the Dyer's Store community, where more than 300 AEP customers lost power when a tree fell across lines and across Dyer's Store Road.

In Collinsville along Virginia Avenue between John Redd Boulevard and Mill Creek Drive, 263 customers lost power overnight, since 6 p.m. Saturday, caused by a tree down, AEP reported. Just north of that, along Daniels Creek Road and Driftwood Drive, 62 lost customers at 3 a.m., with power estimated to be restored Sunday afternoon.

By Sunday morning, Henry County areas without power included 44 along Bassett Heights Road, 17 off Riverside Drive down below Bassett Church of the Brethren, a dozen in Laurel Park, 91 in Stanleytown around Stanleytown Amazing Grace Baptist Church and Oak Level Road Church of Christ, 23 further up the highway, 26 along John Baker Road, 95 along Elf Trail in Bassett, 50 along Big A School Road and 18 along Poorhouse Creek Road in Stuart.

In Martinsville, power was out on Kings Way Road, Salmon Street, Smith Street, Fox Tree Drive, Woodglen Court, Green Acres Circle and Jarrett Drive, Star News reported. An 8 p.m. drive along Liberty Street showed power out at businesses near the Commonwealth Boulevard intersection.

Regionally, the storm left more than 85,000 AEP customers without power, and more were expected to occur. Power restoration was slow in some areas where wind gusts over 30 mph created unsafe conditions for workers high up in buckets.

In Virginia more than 31,400 were without power. AEP engaged more than 900 line workers, 120 damage assessors and 450 tree-removal workers to work on restoring power. More than 200 line workers came from outside AEP's service area, as far away as Texas and Louisiana.

By noon Sunday, AEP reported, nearly half of those who had lost power had their power restored. In Virginia 13,300 remained without power at mid-day Sunday.