On late Tuesday a Henry County Circuit Court jury found a Fieldale man not guilty on all charges in a case that could have sent him to prison for life.

Bobby Ronell Helms, 44, stood in a well-fitted black suit and tie before a jury of 14 people with his attorney Michael McPheeters as it was announced Helms had been found not guilty of two counts of rape and two counts of forcible sodomy.

Most of the testimony on the second day of the trial consisted of a video tape of Helms being questioned at the Henry County Sheriff's Office by Investigator J.M. Duffy.

"I don't know why she's doing this. It's a lie," Helms repeated to Duffy of the woman who had sent a text to 911 calling for help. "This is not like me. It's not like me. All we were doing was smoking some weed."

While Duffy wrote a lengthy statement for Helms as to what had transpired on Jan. 10 and 11, 2022, and had him sign each page, Helms continued to pledge his innocence of any wrongdoing.

"I have too many witnesses for this. I haven't done nothing," said Helms. "I will take a lie detector test. I've been set up. I didn't do nothing."

Charges were certified against Helms a year ago in Henry County General District Court when a 20-year-old woman testified that she and another woman were "riding around and hanging out" in Roanoke when they ended up in the parking lot of Food City in Radford on Jan. 10, 2022.

The Martinsville Bulletin does not name alleged victims in cases involving sexual assault or similar elements.

The 20-year-old said Deshawn Kiree Tucker, 30, of Pulaski, whom she knew as "Joe Joe," and to whom she owed $2,000, drove up to the women in the parking lot and after a conversation, both women left with Tucker in his vehicle.

"He had threatened my family and I owed him money," she said. "He told me we could do this the hard way or I could work it off."

The woman testified that she was first brought to Floyd County and the second woman went along with them to make sure "I didn't do something stupid."

Tucker gave them over to Waylon Allen Cox, 37, and he took them to his home on Frank Redd Road in Fieldale, the woman said.

"Joe Joe gave Waylon $2,000 and I told them I didn't want to do this," the woman said at the preliminary hearing.

From Cox's house, the woman said, she was taken to Helms' house on Sleeping Hills Farm Road in Fieldale.

At the trial on Monday, Henry County Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Roxanne Reeves presented as evidence photographs of what she said was the woman's cellphone screen with the Life360 app opened. Life360 is a smartphone app that tracks the location of the phone and is typically used by families to keep up with one another.

The app indicated it began tracking the phone in Dublin in Pulaski County, to Floyd and then to Henry County.

"Waylon Cox said he had freaks that wanted to get high and hang out," said Helms' attorney Michael McPheeters. "They shared some cocaine and then they had consensual sex. At some point she felt disrespected and was coming off her high."

Henry County Deputy Matt Hodges testified that the 911 Communications Center received a text from the woman's phone at Helms' home and he responded to the "possible abduction."

"When I got there her face was red and she was crying and in disarray," said Hodges. "Helms pointed at the girls on an air mattress on the floor and said 'here they are.'"

Investigator Evan Monroe was called to testify next and said he responded to a "possible abduction and sexual assault."

Monroe said one of the women claimed she was raped and so he took her to the Sheriff's Office for further questioning and then she was transported to the Carilion hospital in Rocky Mount where DNA obtained from her was determined to be that of Helms.

"She also denied using drugs, but tests at the hospital showed she had marijuana, cocaine and methamphetamine in her system," said McPheeters. "They got high and had consensual sex."

Charges of sodomy and detaining a person were dropped at the preliminary hearing against Cox, and charges of detaining a person for prostitution and conspiracy to detain a person for prostitution against Cox were dismissed in Henry County Circuit Court on Sept. 20.

Tucker is scheduled to be tried before a jury in Radford Circuit Court on March 2 on charges of abduction with intent to defile and conspiracy to abduct and defile.