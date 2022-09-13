Henry and Patrick counties involved in Romanian card skimming operation

A member of a Romanian criminal organization has pleaded guilty in federal court to an ATM skimming conspiracy that included Henry and Patrick counties.

Catalin Puscasu, 38, pleaded guilty last week to conspiracy to commit bank fraud, access device fraud and aggravated identity theft. Puscasu was the third defendant to have pleaded guilty for his role in the scheme, a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office Western District of Virginia stated.

According to court documents, in December 2018 Puscasu traveled to the United states for the purpose of conducting ATM skimming theft and did so from then until March 2019. Puscasu and others worked together to obtain personal identifying information and then used that data to make unauthorized cash withdrawals from accounts.

Authorities determined that members of the group installed skimming devices and small hidden cameras onto ATM card readers at banks throughout the region in order to steal PIN and account numbers. The stolen information was encoded onto blank debit cards and then used to steal the money, a release said.

Records show more than $250,000 from hundreds of debit and credit card holders was stolen by Puscasu, but most of the money was reimbursed to bank customers because the banks involved were federally insured.

During the operation, Puscasu rented an apartment in Roanoke with a partner and fellow Romanian, Marius Catalui, who was sentenced earlier this year to 30 months in prison and ordered to pay $351,642 in restitution.

In March 2019, Puscasu was arrested in Michigan for committing the same offense there and after serving 36 months in federal custody for those crimes, he was returned to the Western District of Virginia to face charges here. Under a plea agreement, Puscasu will serve an additional 18 to 37 months in prison and pay restitution to the victims, the release said.

In December 2021, Leandro "Leo" Sanchez, 32, of Texas, was sentenced to 15 months in prison for skimming gas pumps for more than $40,000. Gas pumps in Collinsville were determined to have been compromised in a scheme by a ring that operated out of Miami and involved 291 victims in the region.

In addition to Henry and Patrick County sheriff's offices, law enforcement in the counties of Botetourt, Roanoke and Campbell and the cities of Farmville, Blacksburg and Lynchburg investigated the case.