Henry County attorney appointed to state code commission

Ward Armstrong’s career in politics and service to the Commonwealth of Virginia continues to mirror that of his predecessor, the late Speaker of the House A.L. Philpott.

Earlier this month, Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn appointed Armstrong to a 4-year term on the Virginia Code Commission that began on July 1.

The Virginia Code Commission is a long-standing, permanent commission of the Virginia General Assembly, and its members are tasked with codifying legislation passed by that body. The commission also makes proposals to the General Assembly for the repeal of antiquated laws and suggests other needed changes to the Code of Virginia.

“Ward’s twenty years’ experience as a member of the House of Delegates combined with his knowledge of the law as a practicing attorney will make him an asset to the commission,” Filler-Corn said. “He is uniquely qualified to serve.”

Philpott not only served on the Code Commission but was also its chair.

Armstrong was a member of the Virginia House of Delegates for 20 years and served as its minority leader from 2007 to 2011. He served as a law clerk to the Virginia Supreme Court and has practiced law for nearly 40 years from his Martinsville office where his wife, Pam, and two daughters, Courtney and Whitney, also work.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt

