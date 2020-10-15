Henry County awarded $1.5 million grant from Appalachian Regional Commission to connect Commonwealth Crossing to natural gas service

One of the facilities the gas pipeline will serve is Press Glass, which is in the process of filling 212 jobs as part of their first phase of operations, Hall said.

“The timeline for construction and completion will depend on securing the rest of the funding. We are working on that right now,” he said. “As we’ve done with the entire CCBC project, we will work with other local, regional, state and federal partners to fund that gap.”

ARC’s grant to Henry County is the largest one of six awards, totaling $3,910,184, announced Wednesday for communities in southwest and southside Virginia. Funding is part of ARC’s POWER (Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization) Initiative.

Key partners with the county include The Harvest Foundation and Southwest Virginia Gas Company, according to the ARC news release.

“Harvest understood the community’s vision to create a world-class business park that would bring advancements in manufacturing and living wage jobs to Martinsville-Henry County,” Harvest Foundation President Kate Keller said.