Henry County awarded $1.5 million grant from Appalachian Regional Commission to connect Commonwealth Crossing to natural gas service

The Appalachian Regional Commission announced a $1.5 million grant to Henry County this week to help connect the Commonwealth Crossing industrial park to natural gas.
This funding will go towards an overall project budget of about $7.5 million to build a steel natural gas pipeline from the Patriot Line to the Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre and nearby facilities, located in the southernmost part of Henry County near the North Carolina line.
“There are fewer than 10 sites in the Commonwealth of Virginia that have 100 acres or more of available industrial land, rail service to the park, and natural gas service to the park,” Henry County Administrator Tim Hall said. “The ARC grant will help us finalize our pursuit of a place on that list by adding the final piece of natural gas. We already have abundant water and sewer capability, an electric substation onsite and broadband to the park. Adding natural gas will put us in elite company.”
An ARC news release about the grant states that “lack of a direct natural gas line has been cited as a significant recruitment and job-creation weakness for the CCBC” as Henry County seeks to diversify its local manufacturing economy.
“By installing a pipeline that can deliver a maximum natural gas volume of four million standard cubic feet per hour, this infrastructure improvement will expand the area’s opportunities for large, transformational projects,” the ARC’s release states, and “will enable more companies to move jobs into CBCC and the surrounding area.”
One of the facilities the gas pipeline will serve is Press Glass, which is in the process of filling 212 jobs as part of their first phase of operations, Hall said.
“The timeline for construction and completion will depend on securing the rest of the funding. We are working on that right now,” he said. “As we’ve done with the entire CCBC project, we will work with other local, regional, state and federal partners to fund that gap.”
ARC’s grant to Henry County is the largest one of six awards, totaling $3,910,184, announced Wednesday for communities in southwest and southside Virginia. Funding is part of ARC’s POWER (Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization) Initiative.
Key partners with the county include The Harvest Foundation and Southwest Virginia Gas Company, according to the ARC news release.
“Harvest understood the community’s vision to create a world-class business park that would bring advancements in manufacturing and living wage jobs to Martinsville-Henry County,” Harvest Foundation President Kate Keller said.
“The new opportunity we have with ARC funding will allow full utilities at Commonwealth Crossing, which is something we all knew needed to happen in order to realize the business park’s full potential. Harvest was more than happy to step up and facilitate bringing the right partners to the table that allowed us to receive the $1.5 million ARC grant.
“We are so pleased to be a part of our community’s success, and we look forward to future growth in MHC.”
Virginia’s political representatives issued statements about the ARC grants. Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA), whose 9th District includes part of Henry County, applauded the award connecting CCBC to natural gas service.
“The Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre is an important part of Henry County’s economic development strategy,” Griffith stated in a news release Wednesday. “ARC’s grant of $1.5 million to connect the site to natural gas service will make it more attractive to manufacturing operations, which will create jobs and support the local economy. I am excited by this big step forward.”
U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) also made a joint announcement Wednesday about Virginia’s six grant awards.
“We are thrilled that these federal dollars will go help fund some of the top priorities for communities in Southwest and Southside Virginia,” the senators stated in a news release. “As the COVID-19 crisis continues, it’s essential that we keep bolstering rural economies, ensuring internet reliability, and supporting some of the most vulnerable Virginians.”
ARC Federal Co-Chairman Tim Thomas stated in Warner and Kaine’s release, “POWER grants are playing a critical role in supporting coal-impacted communities in the Appalachian Region as they recover from COVID-19 by building and expanding critical infrastructure and creating new economic opportunities through innovative and transformative approaches. Projects like this are getting Appalachia back to work.”
ARC is an economic development agency of the federal government and 13 state governments focusing on 420 counties across the Appalachian region, according to its website. Its mission is to innovate, partner, and invest to build community capacity and strengthen economic growth in Appalachia and help the region achieve socioeconomic parity with the nation.
ARC’s POWER Initiative targets federal resources to help communities and regions that have been affected by job losses in coal mining, coal power plant operations, and coal-related supply chain industries due to the changing economics of America’s energy production.
Kim Barto Meeks is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at 276-638-8801.
