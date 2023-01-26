Henry County awarded nearly $1 million for sewer upgrades

The U.S. Dept. of Commerce's Economic Development Administration (EDA) announced on Thursday that Henry County has been awarded $958,960 to extend local water and sewer service.

The money will pay for a new pump station, sewer line and other improvements to support expansion of the Teal-Jones Group, a lumber manufacturer located on Carver Road in the Horsepasture District.

"I think it's great news for Henry County as well as the Horsepasture District," said Debra Buchanan, who represents the district on the Henry County Board of Supervisors. "This will allow us to build the sewer line down Carver Road to what used to be Pine Products."

Teal-Jones, a Canadian firm, purchased Pine Products Inc. in 2019 and announced plans to invest $21 million and create 67 new jobs.

“The grant will allow the Public Service Authority [PSA] to extend sewer services along US-58, West to Carver Road,” said Tim Pace, director of engineering and mapping for Henry County and the PSA. “By doing so, the Teal-Jones Group will be able to connect to it, allowing them to optimize and grow their business.”

The grant will also be used to support business and job growth in the general area by extending the local water and sewer service and will be matched with $241,040 in local funds, creating an additional 36 jobs while retaining 31 existing jobs, an EDA release stated.

“The County and PSA are persistently exploring grant opportunities to better our community while minimizing the burden on our citizens,” said Dale Wagoner, county administrator and PSA general manager. “It is even more impactful when an industry is able to create new jobs and invest back into our community.”

“This is great news for Henry County. This significant federal funding to improve the County’s water and sewer system and support local manufacturing will go a long way in creating new opportunities for jobs and economic development in the county,” said US Rep. Morgan Griffith in a press release. "I look forward to seeing this money positively impact the area for years to come.”

“The Economic Development Administration is pleased to support Henry County as it works to diversify and grow the region’s economy,” said Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo in a release. “This project will provide critical infrastructure upgrades that are needed to spur business growth and job creation in Virginia.”

“We are reinvigorating job growth and making Virginia an attractive place to do business,” said Gov. Glenn Youngkin in a release. “This grant which helps improve critical infrastructure will accelerate economic growth in Henry County. These new opportunities will attract more young people, families and businesses.”

“I am thrilled that this investment for Henry County will create jobs and boost business throughout the region,” said Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) in a release. “It is crucial that we continue to support necessary infrastructure improvements throughout Virginia.”

“I’m glad Henry County is receiving this funding to extend local water and sewer service,” said Sen. Tim Kaine in a release. “These critical infrastructure upgrades are essential to create jobs, support local businesses, and help grow the region’s economy.”