Henry County: Be looking for new voter cards in the mail

For registered voters who reside in Henry County, be looking for new voter cards soon to be in your mailbox in the next few weeks.

This November you might find yourself in a new Congressional District and a renumbered State Senate and House District and you could find yourself reassigned to a new magisterial district, changing where you will go to vote, and the card you will receive will explain how redistricting will affect you.

A release from Henry County said the cards will come from the Henry County Registrar’s Office and will include the many changes made to state and local districts during the redistricting process.

All of Henry County is now in the 9th Congressional District instead of being split between the 5th and 9th Congressional Districts as it previously was, the release stated.

In state government, Henry County will no longer be in the 20th Senate District, but in the 7th Senate District, and in the House, the western third of Henry County will fall into the 47th House District and the remainder will be in the 48th House District, the release said.

“Most voters will only notice number changes on their cards,” said Henry County Registrar Dawn Stultz-Vaughn in the release. “Their voter cards will be located at the bottom of the letter they receive in the mail. They simply need to scan the bar code which will feed into an Electronic Poll Book, a tablet to assist with checking in voters.

“We are excited about this as it will be easier on our workers and it will be more convenient for voters since it is contactless,” Stultz-Vaughn said in the release.

The registrar’s office will send out about 37,000 letters to registered voters in Henry County during this process, and some of them will contain information about changes in voting locations, the release said.

It was not made clear how many voters would vote in a different location, but the release said “for the small number of voters who have switched magisterial districts, their notice will have new voting locations.”

Look for a highlighted notice that reads: “Due to 2021 Redistricting, your voting location has changed,” if this applies to you. An enclosed voter card will note the new location, the release said.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

