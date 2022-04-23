Henry County Board approves budget as presented

The Henry County Board of Supervisors met Thursday for a budget work session and an hour later the budget was approved as presented, and a second session on Monday was canceled.

Henry County Administrator Tim Hall had presented a new budget less than 48 hours earlier that included raises across the board and bumped the meals tax from four to six percent.

"Do we need another budget work session?" asked Chairman Jim Adams and Thursday's meeting. "There is one set for Monday night."

The Board instead approved unanimously to advertise the FY 2022-23 budget, cancel the second session and instruct the administration to schedule a public hearing.

Retiring at the end of June, Hall spent most of the time shuffling through the 274-page budget he presented to the Board on Tuesday.

"It is extremely important to fully fund the payroll request increase," said Hall, who had indicated on Tuesday that the County was having difficulty hiring new employees and retaining existing ones at current pay levels. "Roger Adams in Parks and Rec is another guy who can turn a dollar into two, but he can't find enough temporary help to keep the ball fields ready for summer."

Hall explained some of the methodology the County employs to settle its commitments.

"We are not the fiscal agent for the EDC [Martinsville Henry County Economic Development Corporation], but we do write their payroll," said Hall. "We pay up to $500,000 and when it goes over that, then they write us a check."

Henry County contributes $500,000 per year to the operation of the EDC's office under the direction of Mark Heath.

"We have a contingency reserve for the Board to spend as they need," said Hall. "We have no idea what fuel costs are going to be, so we have a fuel contingency fund of $150,000."

Hall said the County was also responsible for maintaining a law library in the Courthouse and processes the joint 911 Communications Center's finances "because they are housed in our building."

"Calls have been 68 to 70 percent for the county and about 30 percent for the city," said Hall.

"The 911 Center Board wanted a $1.50 an hour increase in payroll which is a little bit more than six percent," said Deputy County Administrator Dale Wagoner.

Hall's budget proposes an average six percent raise for all County employees.

The increase in mandated foster care costs will exceed $4 million in the new budget.

"More kids are in foster care than ever before," said Hall.

"The CSA [Children's Services Act] mandates that we provide these services," said Wagoner. "We pay a percentage, but our local cost has doubled in two years and now it's $4.3 million. I don't know how we're going to stop it because we're required by law to do it."

Hall said the Philpott Marina is at full capacity with a waiting list for boat slips that exceeds 100.

"There was some community heartburn that this would not be a success," said Hall. "People from outside the area are renting slips and they spend money here."

The cost to rent a slip has increased from $100 per month to $1,300 for the year, according to Wagoner.

"Our insurance costs are going up slightly, about 5.9%," Hall said. "There is a nearby jurisdiction that tells me their insurances costs are going up 27 percent."

Hall did not disclose the jurisdiction to which he referred.

Hall noted a relatively small capital expenditure list compared to recent years and closed his work book.

"The future capital requests are listed, so that's where we are," Hall said.

Collinsville District Representative Joe Bryant offered most of the limited comment among the board members.

"I was worried this budget was going to be an astronomical increase in taxes," said Bryant. "This was a well-prepared budget."

On Tuesday Hall presented his proposed budget that calls for $189,921,961 that is 13.1 percent greater than the current-year budget caused mostly by a nearly $12 million increase in the school budget.

The proposal includes no real estate or personal property tax increases, but does suggest the meals tax be raised from four percent to six percent.

By comparison, Martinsville's meals tax is maxed at seven percent, Franklin and Pittsylvania counties are at six percent, Danville is at 6.5 percent, but Patrick County remains at four percent.

The proposed budget includes a six percent pay increase to County employees, a 10 percent increase in pay for bus drivers and aides, a seven percent increase to school administrators pay and the addition of 24 new school positions to assist with regular and special education.

Bryant proposed a motion that the budget be accepted and it was seconded by Reed Creek District Representative Tommy Slaughter. The measure passed unanimously.

Ridgeway District Representative Ryan Zehr then proposed a motion for a public hearing be set for May 9 at 7 p.m. and it was seconded by Horsepasture District Representative Debra Buchanan. The measure passed unanimously.

The Board is slated to adopt the budgets on May 24 and the appropriate them on June 28.

The budget, in its entirety, can be viewed in the County Administrator's Office at 3300 Kings Mountain Road and is also available online at www.henrycountyva.gov.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

