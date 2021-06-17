Henry County business owner cleared by sheriff's department

Billings had refused to comment, but on Wednesday he issued a statement that, in part, said “Livy’s ice cream shop is moving forward after a recent investigation by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office that cleared our name of any wrongdoing.”

On Thursday, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office took a somewhat unusual step of issuing a release that said deputies attempted to talk with all 56 current and former employees of Livy’s and had reached 42 of them.

Of the 42 that were interviewed, none of them were willing to produce any communications with Billings or with other employees and there was no first-hand evidence produced that supported any criminal conduct, the release stated.

Commonwealth Attorney Andrew Nester reviewed the findings in the case and also determined there was no criminal activity revealed in the investigation.

Based on the lack of evidence and lack of cooperation, no criminal charges will be pursued, but if someone has not yet come forward, he or she is encouraged to do so, the released stated.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office does not investigate potential labor law violations and has referred those complaints to the appropriate agencies.Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

