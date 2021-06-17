Henry County business owner cleared by sheriff's department

A Henry County business owner has been cleared of wrongdoing by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office after an investigation over complaints about sexual harassment and payroll issues.
The complaints surfaced on Facebook about two weeks ago when one woman complained that she had not received a final paycheck as promised from Livy’s restaurant in Collinsville.
Shortly after her complaint, others who identified themselves as former employees of Livy’s, began posting complaints of having to work at times without getting paid.
About a dozen people who identified themselves as former employees, all female, began posting as having received what they claimed were inappropriate, sexually-charged messages from the owner, Rodney Billings.
Billings is also a founder of BTW21, a local cable access television station, and the following week, its board of directors issued a statement saying Billings had resigned.
“Because of the negative impact of comments on social media, the BTW21 Board of Directors accepted the resignation of Rodney Billings based on his concerns for BTW21,” an online release stated.
On Saturday, eight protesters appeared in front of Livy’s with signs that read “Pay your people, Rodney,” and “Don’t support wage theft.”
Billings had refused to comment, but on Wednesday he issued a statement that, in part, said “Livy’s ice cream shop is moving forward after a recent investigation by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office that cleared our name of any wrongdoing.”
On Thursday, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office took a somewhat unusual step of issuing a release that said deputies attempted to talk with all 56 current and former employees of Livy’s and had reached 42 of them.
Of the 42 that were interviewed, none of them were willing to produce any communications with Billings or with other employees and there was no first-hand evidence produced that supported any criminal conduct, the release stated.
Commonwealth Attorney Andrew Nester reviewed the findings in the case and also determined there was no criminal activity revealed in the investigation.
Based on the lack of evidence and lack of cooperation, no criminal charges will be pursued, but if someone has not yet come forward, he or she is encouraged to do so, the released stated.
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office does not investigate potential labor law violations and has referred those complaints to the appropriate agencies.Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.
