Henry County declares a state of emergency because of flooding

Henry County has declared a state of emergency because of heavy rains and flooding on Friday morning.
County Administrator Tim Hall, who is also director of Emergency Services, made the declaration effective at 10 a.m.
Heavy rains in the area have caused significant flooding and property damage, the county said in a release.
Stanleytown Rehab was being threatened by rising waters, according to social media reports, and cars were reportedly under water in the Bassett Forks area.
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has the entire area under a flash flood watch through tonight, and some northern parts of Henry County are included in a flash flood warning.
The NWS said a stationary front combined with an upper disturbance to our southwest will set the stage for numerous to widespread showers. Amounts could reach 2 to 4 inches, especially in higher terrains.
