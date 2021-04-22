Henry County Department of Public Safety report breaks down calls handled by territory, by volunteers, agencies

Henry County’s volunteer rescue squads responded to 241 out of 688 calls dispatched from the 911 communications center during March, data from the Henry County Medical Services Monthly Performance Report show.
Henry County Department of Public Safety’s squad responded to 424 calls, 16 were handled through mutual aid, and seven were handled through a backup system.
The report is issued by the Henry County Department of Public Safety.
Henry County Department of Public Safety Director Matt Tatum said that when the radio sounds with a call from 911 dispatchers, the county rescue squad responds to it immediately. If the county responders then hear that one of the volunteer squads is handling the call, the county squad leaves the call to the volunteers. If neither the volunteer squad nor the county squad can respond, a unit from Martinsville does, which is noted in the report as the backup system.
Here's how they broke down by territory in March:
- Fieldale-Collins Volunteer Rescue Squad: 235 calls, and the squad handled 96 of them, provided mutual aid on 13 and assistance in seven, for 116 responses. Of those calls not handled by FCRS, 137 were handled by Public Safety and four through a backup system.
- Bassett Rescue Squad: 177 calls, and the squad handled 22 and provided assistance in two more. Public Safety handled 138, 13 were handled by mutual aid, and four where handled through the back-up system.
- Ridgeway District Volunteer Rescue Squad: 144 calls, and the squad handled 100, provided mutual aid in two and assistance in two. HCDPS handled 43, and one call was handled through the backup system.
- Horsepasture Rescue Squad: 72 calls, and the squad handled 20, proved mutual aid in one and assistance in three. HCDPS responded to 50, and two were handled by mutual aid.
- Axton Life-Saving Crew: 60 calls, and the crew handled three. HCDPS responded to 56 calls in the Axton area, and one was handled by mutual aid.
In all, the HCDPS responded to 555 cases, provided mutual aid in 424 and assistance in 131.
Since the start of 2021, the Axton Life-Saving Crew has handled 27 of the 202 calls made to its territory. Bassett volunteers handled 77 of 537; Fieldale-Collinsville, 274 of 569; Horsepasture, 54 of 197; and Ridgeway, 251 of 369.
During those three months, HCDPS handled 1,092 calls, 81 were through mutual aid, and 18 were through the backup system.
The report also lists fire departments’ responses to calls:
- Axton, 11 in March and 39 in 2021.
- Bassett, 36 in March and 85 in 2021.
- Collinsville, 34 in March and 94 in 2021.
- Dyer’s Store, 11 in March and 38 in 2021.
- Fieldale, 14 in March and 39 in 2021.
- Horsepasture, 19 in March and 43 in 2021.
- Patrick-Henry, 7 in March and 16 in 2021.
- Ridgeway, 34 in March and 90 in 2021.
That's 166 fire calls handled by volunteer departments in March and 444 for the year to date. Public Safety responded to 88 fire calls in March and 210 this year.