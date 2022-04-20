Henry County Deputy jailed on strangulation charge

A Henry County Sheriff's Deputy is in the Martinsville City Jail on a felony charge of strangulation.

Rayshaun O'Shea Junio Gravely, 23, of 714 Druid Lane in Martinsville, was arrested Tuesday at 4:36 p.m. by Martinsville Police Department Officer T.J. Brown on a charge of strangle resulting in a wound or injury related to an alleged incident that was reported to have occurred on June 6, 2021.

A criminal complaint by Brown on file with the Martinsville General District Clerk's Office alleges that a woman made contact with the Martinsville Police Department on Sunday and said that Gravely, who was her boyfriend at the time, got into an argument in the parking lot of the Sportsman's Club at 47 Fayette St. over her speaking to another man in the same parking lot.

The Bulletin does not release the names of alleged victims in crimes of a sexual nature or in crimes that may be related to sexual violence.

The woman told police that the argument escalated and Gravely allegedly grabbed her right arm, twisted it behind her back and began to push her through the parking lot.

"She stated that he then pushed her up against his car and put his hand around her throat and began to choke her," Brown wrote. "She stated that she then reached up and began to scratch his neck to get him to get off her."

The woman told police that she felt that Gravely might kill her and "could feel herself start to lose consciousness."

The woman provided police with pictures that included time and date stamps on them that showed bruising to her neck and a photo of Gravely's neck where she had scratched him, the complaint stated.

The woman said that she was involved in a sexual relationship with Gravely at the time of the alleged assault, but they were not living together, Brown wrote.

The Bulletin requested comment from Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry just after noon on Wednesday, but had not received a response by deadline.

Gravely is scheduled to appear in Martinsville General District Court for his arraignment on Thursday, April 21, at 8:15 a.m. and return that same day at 11:30 a.m. for a bond hearing.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

